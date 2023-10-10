Jon Sopel was told not to believe everything he sees and his comeback was A++

Celebrity

Early days we know but leading contender for comeback of the week is surely this, from BBC turned Global Radio presenter Jon Sopel.

It began when Sopel shared pictures from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, comparing and contrasting with another picture from the Conservative party conference in Manchester last week.

Someone suggested it wasn’t quite right and told the former BBC correspondent – where he spent the thick end of 40 years – that he shouldn’t believe all he sees.

And his comeback was A++.



Ooof!

— Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) October 9, 2023

❤️love this thanks Jon made my evening https://t.co/YCO45bcUnp — Moira McLoughlin (@levylass) October 9, 2023

I thought the Conservative Party told you to “reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.” It was their final, most essential command before the next election — Chris Cunningham (@ChrisCu10106064) October 9, 2023

Source @jonsopel H/T @Eyeswideopen69