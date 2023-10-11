A heckler told a stand-up to ‘move on’ and their hilarious response was just magnificent

Entertainment

It’s always enjoyable to see a heckler being given just the treatment they deserved, but we’re not sure we’ve seen one quite so satisfying as this.

It’s the moment when this guy in the crowd told the stand-up comic Steph Tolev to ‘move on’ and their response was simply epic (watch to the end!).

What happens when a heckler can’t handle the heat #moveon pic.twitter.com/B1XzceApv8 — Step Toilet (@StephTolev) October 9, 2023

Bravo!

Goddamn I love @StephTolev. This is insane lol https://t.co/vXearf7Wds — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) October 9, 2023

I’ve never been more in love with anyone than I am with this absolute goblin of a woman https://t.co/R1ELQNKxgG — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) October 9, 2023

The vanishingly rare heckler video that really delivers! https://t.co/dKvj1ZPGsP — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 10, 2023

This is porn for comedians. So great.

I love @StephTolev so much https://t.co/FYwJhMjA75 — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) October 10, 2023

When she came the fuck back tho lmaoooooo. https://t.co/EVzhJzdg4M — Wide Backed She Hulk (@SourceDuMal) October 9, 2023

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering.

Lololol I would so love to get the backstory to this moment — Basel Musharbash (@musharbash_b) October 10, 2023

This was legit the whole thing!! I asked the ppl who sponsored the show if they hang out a lot outside work (didn’t know they sponsored it I was in the other room doing a set) and he snapped!!! — Step Toilet (@StephTolev) October 10, 2023

Follow @StephTolev on Twitter here and on Insta here.

Oh, and see her here!

Source @StephTolev