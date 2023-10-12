Videos

This Chelsea private members club video went wildly viral on Twitter and it’s quite the watch

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2023

Like us, we’re presuming you probably haven’t come across something called The Chelsea Life Jacket, which appears to be some sort of private members club in west London.

We mention it because this clip from one of its videos on its Instagram account went viral on Twitter for reasons which may or may not be about to become obvious.

It turned out there was more where that came from. Lots more.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, from the horse’s mouth.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, some of which were even suitable for a family audience.

More Chelsea Life Jacket on Insta here. Lots more.

Source @mcandidate Instagram @thechelsealifejacket