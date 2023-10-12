This Chelsea private members club video went wildly viral on Twitter and it’s quite the watch

Videos

Like us, we’re presuming you probably haven’t come across something called The Chelsea Life Jacket, which appears to be some sort of private members club in west London.

We mention it because this clip from one of its videos on its Instagram account went viral on Twitter for reasons which may or may not be about to become obvious.

this ad I just got hit with on reels is somehow even more Tory than Tory party conference pic.twitter.com/bf4idftNHa — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 7, 2023

It turned out there was more where that came from. Lots more.

can't stop watching, check the full thing pic.twitter.com/Kq1nSU4o4B — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 7, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again, from the horse’s mouth.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, some of which were even suitable for a family audience.

'Have you ever tossed the pill around with Chuggsy? Yes or no' https://t.co/BAvZgikE0U pic.twitter.com/vAM0ytKUvu — Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 7, 2023

What is it an advert for? Money? — Dagger Master (@PippyShippy) October 7, 2023

"Imagine, It’s the weekend, you’re passing the pill around with chugsy. But something’s missing. You want more. What are the girls saying? The awnser, Carni" https://t.co/rYkJTRKF0b pic.twitter.com/pP30I309b4 — Bladeey lyndon (@maxslaternunn) October 8, 2023

I’ve been on 3 different rugby teams and never heard the ball referred to as “the pill” there are levels of posh that the rest of us just aren’t even aware exist https://t.co/2hWGfHEJL9 — Josh (@Joxh95) October 8, 2023

me trying to deny the suggestion that the algorithm is just showing me something I might like pic.twitter.com/f5QQ4PUYTE — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 7, 2023

What is it advertising? — Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 7, 2023

a boot stamping on a human face – for ever. — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 7, 2023

Kensington and Chelsea's definition of roadman — Aaron (@howdoharry) October 7, 2023

More Chelsea Life Jacket on Insta here. Lots more.

Source @mcandidate Instagram @thechelsealifejacket