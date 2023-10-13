Mike Skinner couldn’t get over the ‘Salford’ backdrop on BBC Breakfast and it’s a supremely awkward watch

Celebrity

Mike Skinner was on BBC Breakfast on Friday to talk about his new film and album of the same name, The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light, and very good it is too by all accounts.

Except the era-defining rapper and producer didn’t get quite as much time to talk about his new project as you might expect, because there was something else that kept catching his attention.

And that’s the backdrop to the BBC Breakfast studio at the Media City complex in Salford. And it’s fair to say Skinner wasn’t having it, he wasn’t having it at all.

Probably not the most straightforward chat Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty did this week.

Mike Skinner interview on Breakfast already v awkward. Brilliant — expletive undeleted (@undeleted) October 13, 2023

The endless repetition of “Salford, Manchester” beautifully triggering. — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) October 13, 2023

Well that took a turn for the weird — Barkus 1863 (@martinbarker70) October 13, 2023

Mike Skinner is giving me flashbacks to arriving at exams having done zero revision. #bbcbreakfast — Jon Barbuti (@jonbarbuti) October 13, 2023

Salford is not in Manchester ️ ️ ️ — Lewis (@lewmjh1) October 13, 2023

