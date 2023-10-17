Celebrity

Someone tried to scam Derren Brown and everyone made the same joke (well, nearly everyone)

John Plunkett. Updated October 17th, 2023

The great Derren Brown took time out from bamboozling all and sundry to warn people about the dangers of phone scammers.

In particular, this phone scammer who was by all accounts talking to the mentalist and entertainer for an hour or so.

Kept scammer for an hour on phone claiming to be from bank’s fraud dept. Fascinating. Be alert for:

Withheld number,

‘Messaging you through bank app’ when it’s just security messages generated by their attempts to spend your money,

Being made to feel flustered, confused or under pressure,

Asking for OTP passcodes from texts, mothers maiden name, log in details to ‘reset your password’ (don’t!)

Being told that just ending the call puts you at risk

Being told moving money to different account puts it at risk

Nice touch: background answerphone playing combining ‘fraud team opening hours’

X

And its purpose, it turned out was twofold.

One, a handy reminder what to do if one of these nasty pieces of work targets you. And two, it enabled lots of people – well, quite a few people – to make the same joke.

And it was an absolute treat.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

