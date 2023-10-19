Boris Johnson has a new job as a ‘Democracy Adviser’. R.I.P. our irony meters

Politics

Boris Johnson admits that he was behind many of the false stories about the EU which made parts of the population resentful towards the body.

He was later the chief town crier for the £350 million-a-week for the NHS lie that persuaded a large number of people to vote for Brexit – even after the fact checkers had made it very clear to him that the numbers were false.

As Prime Minister, in an effort to get Brexit over the line, he sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to lie to the Queen in order to prorogue Parliament.

Even without taking into account the fact that he –

Changed the Ministerial Code to get himself off the hook

Stuffed the House of Lords with cronies

Broke the Covid laws he’d made

Decided not to bother with an Ethics Adviser

Refused to resign until forced to do so

– he wouldn’t be most people’s first thought when looking for someone to champion democracy.

Yet here we are …

Boris Johnson, who unlawfully suspended Parliament, made it harder for people to vote and protest, and lied to MPs, has now been appointed as an advisor to the 'International Democracy Union' https://t.co/KujJuaB6Vq — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 18, 2023

The International Democracy Union, which describes itself as ‘The global alliance of the centre-right’, put out this statement.

We felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly facepalmed in disbelief and wrote a post about it. Maybe not millions …

1.

He's not the Prime Minister https://t.co/7LxJbJKkyO — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 17, 2023

2.

The excuse for a statesman that pushed the mother of all parliaments to destruction and lied to the queen. What an absolute joke. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) October 17, 2023

3.

Remarkable that with all the evidence of his capacity to destroy the credibility of any organisation with which he is associated, an organisation chooses to destroy its credibility. Wish the selection panel had been at my business speech earlier today. No love lost for Charlatan https://t.co/ypAQ66goTJ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 18, 2023

4.

Presumably he was appointed to "advise" on how to bypass the democratic system and get away with it ! https://t.co/WS7uUUzipM — hamish blackwood (@hamishblackwoo5) October 19, 2023

5.

The International DEMOCRACY Union is excited (yes excited) to announce that former Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has joined their HONORARY Advisory Board. Lord, give me strength. We are so well past the twilight zone with this man that the Twilight seems like a nice play to be. https://t.co/2RUKps1oVe — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 18, 2023

6.

Very effective way to let everyone know that your organisation is a joke. Well done. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 17, 2023

7.

He’ll be an ambassador for the Cross Country Running Society next — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) October 18, 2023

8.

It's not the 1st of April surely? https://t.co/pOtYpubn2K — Indy-Iza (@WeeIzabella) October 18, 2023

9.

Must be money in it for him https://t.co/yW7WnPygdd — Sir Mark Reeve (@Reeve98Mark) October 18, 2023

10.

ROFL. He will be made president of Planned Parenthood next. https://t.co/oqNy5qiN5k — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) October 18, 2023

11.

12.

Have you googled this guy? — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) October 17, 2023

One person sent a message.

Congratulations to disgraced former Prime Minister and habitual liar, Boris Johnson, on his appointment to the advisory board of the ‘International Democracy Union’. (They must have missed that bit when you unlawfully suspended Parliament.) pic.twitter.com/pkLpzcfVzU — Moog (@a_toots) October 19, 2023

