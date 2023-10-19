Politics

Boris Johnson has a new job as a ‘Democracy Adviser’. R.I.P. our irony meters

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 19th, 2023

Boris Johnson admits that he was behind many of the false stories about the EU which made parts of the population resentful towards the body.

He was later the chief town crier for the £350 million-a-week for the NHS lie that persuaded a large number of people to vote for Brexit – even after the fact checkers had made it very clear to him that the numbers were false.

As Prime Minister, in an effort to get Brexit over the line, he sent Jacob Rees-Mogg to lie to the Queen in order to prorogue Parliament.

Even without taking into account the fact that he –

Changed the Ministerial Code to get himself off the hook

Stuffed the House of Lords with cronies

Broke the Covid laws he’d made

Decided not to bother with an Ethics Adviser

Refused to resign until forced to do so

– he wouldn’t be most people’s first thought when looking for someone to champion democracy.

Yet here we are …

The International Democracy Union, which describes itself as ‘The global alliance of the centre-right’, put out this statement.

We felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly facepalmed in disbelief and wrote a post about it. Maybe not millions …

One person sent a message.

