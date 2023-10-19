Patrick Stewart writing about his first American hamburger is simply fabulous (and impossible not to read in his voice)

Celebrity

Patrick Stewart’s autobiography has just gone viral on Twitter.

Well, one particular page of it has, after @Brandon_Bird shared this passage about coming to America and eating a hamburger.

And it’s fair to say the star of stage and screen and Star Trek doesn’t disappoint.

I would like to share this passage from Patrick Stewart’s autobiography, in which he comes to America and eats a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/OPAQycwaXG — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) October 18, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

I love how distinct his voice is that I hear him reading that in my head. — Skankin Cycle (@ridebikestoday) October 18, 2023

I want to enjoy something as much as Patrick Stewart enjoyed a burger and 3 beers https://t.co/xrgKGjobbt — Christian Sinclair (@c_sinc_) October 19, 2023

Going to start shouting "Thank you my good counterman!" after every fast food transaction. — Conway Tweeter (@poppamatic) October 18, 2023

"already, a bit of local culture!" — dr. k (@kittensnotkids) October 19, 2023

Class. You can take the man out of Yorkshire but you can't take the Yorkshire out of the man https://t.co/adsnAxrgtC — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FBR (@Sillyshib) October 19, 2023

Hearing “such was the scale of the burger” in Stewart’s voice was a gift — documentari (@ArisDawdle) October 18, 2023

I very much decidedly want to hear this in Patrick Stewart’s voice because I world follow him into battle with that final paragraph. https://t.co/Ia0vmMaqwP — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) October 18, 2023

This is further proof of how awesome Patrick Stewart is. https://t.co/BmkdZVPg3I — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) October 18, 2023

I think they should adapt Patrick Stewart's memoir into a film starring Joe Pera. — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) October 18, 2023

That's the fastest an excerpt has ever sold me on a book. — Hootie & The Dopefish (@ShaggE21) October 18, 2023

Source @Brandon_Bird