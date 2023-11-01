News

Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s devastating intro on the government’s response to Covid is an essential 48-second watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2023

The full extent of the incompetence of Boris Johnson’s response to Covid is being laid out in extraordinary fashion at the public inquiry into the pandemic.

Just in case you missed any of it, here’s a minute or two from yesterday (apologies for Dominic Cummings).

And over on Channel 4 News, here’s how Krishnan Guru-Murthy introduced Tuesday night’s programme, a devastating and essential 48-second watch.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Over on Newsnight, Victoria Derbyshire was pretty good too.

Source @implausibleblog