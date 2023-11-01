Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s devastating intro on the government’s response to Covid is an essential 48-second watch
The full extent of the incompetence of Boris Johnson’s response to Covid is being laid out in extraordinary fashion at the public inquiry into the pandemic.
Just in case you missed any of it, here’s a minute or two from yesterday (apologies for Dominic Cummings).
Dominic Cummings is an utter prick but he’s excellent at swearing.
The Covid Inquiry is giving a terrifying insight into the useless fuckpigs in charge during Covid. An absent PM obsessed with killing the elderly. Staff getting pissed constantly.
The Tories, everybody. pic.twitter.com/Fog1LO5F50
And over on Channel 4 News, here’s how Krishnan Guru-Murthy introduced Tuesday night’s programme, a devastating and essential 48-second watch.
Amazing intro from Krishnan Guru-Murthy #CovidInquiry
"The government during covid was a disgusting orgy or narcissism. And that was according to Boris Johnson himself as he struggled to deal with the pandemic and clashed with his advisers. Evidence from Dominic Cummings and… pic.twitter.com/vZJsbDb6xV
And here are just a few of the things people said about it.
One for the scrapbook#ToriesOut481 #SunakOut371 #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/nBoSAtuj6x
The same tory government we have in today
We have not had a GE when PM Johnson left office
We have the same Tory Government in office as we had during covid
This is what being a journalist should be. https://t.co/gw6lkrkjM8
It is highlighting everything we feared and could see for ourselves.
Utter chaos, dysfunction, indecision, absence and lack of leadership at the heart of our government.
It was a lethal combination for the thousands that died.
Criminal charges should be brought.#CovidInquiryUK https://t.co/qyE5YVApNd
No wonder Nadine Dorres wanted to silence Channel 4.
@krishgm and @Channel4News I love you ❤️
Over on Newsnight, Victoria Derbyshire was pretty good too.
Victoria Derbyshire, "Nobody knew who was in charge. No 10 was completely unsuitable for handling covid. The Cabinet Office was a dumpster fire. Colleagues were morons, liars and f*ck pigs… Claims of sheer incompetence in Downing Street, and sometimes across Whitehall. And Mr… pic.twitter.com/YneiY0wZl2
