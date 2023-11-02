This throwback to Tom Baker hosting Hignfy has gone wildly viral and it’s a fabulously funny watch

Celebrity

Here’s a rather wonderful 92 seconds to take you away from everything else going on right now.

It’s the great Tom Baker hosting – or rather, attempting to host – Have I Got News For You, one of the great episodes of the BBC1 panel show which aired back in 2008.

It went viral again after it was shared by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 whose very good at sending these sort of clips into orbit.

Here we have Tom Baker being delightfully Tom Baker, as only Tom Baker can, on Have I Got News For You. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/z597uSoNaP — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) October 28, 2023

And here’s just a glimpse of the love it generated.

Why we blooming love Tom Baker! https://t.co/nESuiXq24X — soullessparty (@soullessparty) October 28, 2023

Tom Baker was my favourite Dr Who. Absolutely mad as a brush and a very funny gentleman. https://t.co/ELrystqh7C — Dina Shakti (@Dina_Shakti) October 28, 2023

I have filmed the gem, the legend, Mr Tom Baker.. 1 day booking took 2 days filming for all the anecdotes he'd drop in there.. but what GREAT stories he had to share!! https://t.co/qktl1RIPUJ — ＬＩＧＨＴ ＨＡＣＫＥＲＳ (@LightHackers) October 28, 2023

Follow @JamesAHogg2 here!

Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2