This throwback to Tom Baker hosting Hignfy has gone wildly viral and it’s a fabulously funny watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 2nd, 2023

Here’s a rather wonderful 92 seconds to take you away from everything else going on right now.

It’s the great Tom Baker hosting – or rather, attempting to host – Have I Got News For You, one of the great episodes of the BBC1 panel show which aired back in 2008.

It went viral again after it was shared by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 whose very good at sending these sort of clips into orbit.

And here’s just a glimpse of the love it generated.

Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2