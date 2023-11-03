These cops weren’t taking any prisoners when they were tagged into a house party invite and it’s police brutality

Life

Late contender for takedown of the week is this, the good people. of Lees Summit Police (they’re in Missouri, don’t you know) who had the perfect comeback after they were tagged into this house party invite.

And it’s a totally arresting delight.

‘Got roasted by a Police Twitter,’ said A_Tired_Indian who shared it over on Reddit.

Someone call the police, there’s been a murder! Oh, you are the police.

‘Police brutality.’

Theekg101 ‘Justified.’

cxelts21 ‘Damn, police are getting away with murder.’

e-a-day ‘Omg, what a burn.’

Edit4Credit ‘Somebody call the fire department!’

swibirun ‘Tagging the police – how to tell me you’re an idiot without telling me you’re an idiot.’

Seeksp

Source Reddit u/A_Tired_Indian