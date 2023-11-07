Politics

George Osborne’s tale of saving a bagpipe school from cuts on the request of the late Queen wasn’t as endearing as he seemed to think

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2023

The Political Currency podcast pairs up ‘frenemies’ Ed Balls and former Chancellor, George Osborne – the chief architect of the failed Conservative austerity policy that saw UK services and living standards slashed.

In the latest episode, Osborne had an anecdote about a royal intervention. He seemed to find it endearing.

The monarchy love-in raised some questions about priorities, as people remembered the services that weren’t saved by a quiet word from Her Majesty at a million-pound-plus banquet.

Finally …

Source Political Currency Image Screengrab