Life

Caramac bars are being confined to the confectionery scrapheap – 15 sweet (over)reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2023

The humble Caramac bar will soon be consigned to the scrapheap of confectionery history, along with Spangles, Toffos and Mingles. Other much-missed sweets are unavailable.

The BBC broke the bad news.

The caramel-flavoured bar, which was created by Mackintosh 64 years ago (Caramel Mackintosh – Caramac) hasn’t been easy to come by for many years, with some people assuming that it had already been discontinued.

Others, however, were devastated.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Take a trip down memory lane with this classic Caramac advert.

READ MORE

Celebrations’ Bounty-free tubs have split the internet – 19 sweet reactions

Source BBC Image Screengrab