Roseanne Barr’s NSFW introduction for ‘magador’ Donald Trump was the most surreal 2024 campaign moment so far

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2023

Despite Donald Trump‘s increasingly incoherent rants, the most unhinged moment of his 2024 presidential campaign so far took place at Hialeah in Florida, where former darling of family-friendly comedy Roseanne Barr introduced him with some colourful language and a cringeworthy new word.

“End the bullshit. We want Trump, the magador, to kill that goddamn bull.”

That’s ‘drain the swamp’ for when you don’t want people to remember that you already said you’d drain the swamp but actually made it swampier.

We regret to inform you that there was also a T-shirt.

Almost certainly heading to his merchandise list soon.

The crowd may have loved her, but those outside the cult weren’t impressed.

Let’s play ‘Dystopian What If …’

If she’s going to be appearing at more rallies, for the sake of her neck, we’d advise a lower microphone or a judiciously placed box.

Source Meidas Touch Image Screengrab