Sport

Howzat for an all-time incredible cricket catch?

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2023

A KCSA Calicut versus KPA 123 cricket match in in the Kerala Premier League was the setting for the Catch of the Year. KCSA batsman K. Abhilash came unstuck courtesy of a one-in-a-million catch by wicket-keeper Muhammad Mammu.

Watch what happened.

Is he a wicket-keeper or is he a backstop? Either way, if it hadn’t been caught on camera, we’d have had a hard time believing it.

The clip, originally shared by @kreedajagat, has had viewers completely stumped.

It even entertained Sam Billings, who knows a thing or two about wicket-keeping.

While we’re all oohing and aahing over the catch, let’s spare a thought for Abhilash.

Source @ThatsSoVillage Image Screengrab