Howzat for an all-time incredible cricket catch?

A KCSA Calicut versus KPA 123 cricket match in in the Kerala Premier League was the setting for the Catch of the Year. KCSA batsman K. Abhilash came unstuck courtesy of a one-in-a-million catch by wicket-keeper Muhammad Mammu.

Watch what happened.

We have a winner. This is the greatest wicket-keeper catch of all-time! [h/t @kreedajagat] pic.twitter.com/b9EIKH34JV — That’s So Village (@ThatsSoVillage) November 9, 2023

Is he a wicket-keeper or is he a backstop? Either way, if it hadn’t been caught on camera, we’d have had a hard time believing it.

The clip, originally shared by @kreedajagat, has had viewers completely stumped.

1.

One of the best things I’ve seen https://t.co/IYjNyL3h6D — Erika Morris (@ErikaMorris79) November 9, 2023

2.

Having followed cricket over the past 25-30 years never seen a catch like this https://t.co/TV91KqsuL0 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 10, 2023

3.

Absolute scenes. This guy is getting bought so many drinks post-match https://t.co/OggKXRTyDB — Jon Gracey (@JonGracey) November 10, 2023

4.

5.

He really got underneath the ball… https://t.co/Cu7HFl01Jt — Ankita Tandon (@AnkiTandon) November 11, 2023

6.

Batters have innovative shots. Bowlers have innovative balls. Now catching has new ways too! https://t.co/5Qxe76Qw7A — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) November 9, 2023

7.

It’s the kind of agility and athleticism that I aspire to https://t.co/QmQQrIbqKn — Chris Renwick (@ChrisRenwick) November 9, 2023

8.

Who needs Dwayne Leverock? Pure unadulterated genius here by the keeper. https://t.co/uQijl0huhA — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 9, 2023

9.

He is quite a unit, no chance of that ball falling off — Nqaba N@M (@ProfessorRugby) November 10, 2023

10.

11.

Also some of the greatest commentary of all time. https://t.co/lWOUu5grXo — Ryan Coetzee (@RyanCoetzee) November 10, 2023

It even entertained Sam Billings, who knows a thing or two about wicket-keeping.

While we’re all oohing and aahing over the catch, let’s spare a thought for Abhilash.

The unluckiest batsman — kamal kumar (@kamalkumarBJD) November 10, 2023

Source @ThatsSoVillage