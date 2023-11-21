The Young Conservative Network is disbanding and these 14 reactions were exactly as sympathetic as you’d expect

Politics

You may be surprised to learn that there are young people who vote – or intend to vote – for the Conservative Party. One group – aptly named the Young Conservative Network – is about to disband, and their explanatory letter is an eye-opener.

Here are a few relevant extracts.

“After over three years of working to bring together disconnected Young Conservatives across the United Kingdom through events, group chats, and our social media presence, we have now taken the decision to cease the formal operations of the Young Conservative Network.” “(W)e have observed an increasing disconnect between members and the party since the tumultuous removal of two elected Party Leaders, leading to factional issues that have yet to be resolved.” “We still believe that Conservative ideals are popular with the younger generation, however our present policy offering to them is less than inspiring.”

Perhaps they can take comfort in the knowledge that it isn’t just Young Conservatives who aren’t inspired by the current government – or not.

It’s fair to say that there wasn’t an abundance of sympathy.

1.

Young Conservatives officially on brink of extinction. Just two breeding pairs remain in the wild – but potential mates repelled by appalling dress sense. https://t.co/HF4kooc1H9 — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) November 20, 2023

2.

Oooh ⏬️ Sunak is now so bad even young Tories have left him This morning, The Young Conservative Network has closed down Quoting a "disconnect" after the tumultuous election and removal of two leaders….and the factions since then. Oh how we laughed RT #ToriesOut https://t.co/8JCZKAEkCV — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 20, 2023

3.

To be fair it must be a nightmare to arrange meet ups only to be the one person there. https://t.co/Tr8BabVaat — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 20, 2023

4.

"Young Conservatives Network"? Jeremy & Alexander, two yoghurt pots (Waitrose, obviously) and a length of string…. — Jacquie H ️‍️‍⚧️ (@shroommuse) November 20, 2023

5.

"I'm afraid there's no Young Conservatives left" https://t.co/b4LdHic3A9 — Joxley (@Mr_John_Oxley) November 20, 2023

6.

Young Conservatives don’t even want to vote Conservative anymore. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) November 20, 2023

7.

young conservatives are shutting down bcos nobody under the age of 50 is interested. https://t.co/1nfRnDyBki — ℓყรɓεƭɦ (@SloaneFragment) November 20, 2023

8.

Hey lads, do you want to be The Young Conservatives #Sunakered pic.twitter.com/xdmOrYegqk — JPC (@jpxan71) November 20, 2023

9.

10.

Young Conservatives are giving up. The Tory party has become the party of elderly homeowners — disinterested in the future, growth and intergenerational equity. https://t.co/fuCmXm1FvO — ️ Na₂Ca(CO₃)₂•5H₂O (@Gaylussite) November 20, 2023

11.

Oh dear where do we go now? pic.twitter.com/aa7nwgKIxh — Lizzieenglish10 (@Lizzieenglish20) November 20, 2023

12.

Could you share the conservative ideals you reckon are popular with the younger generation please? — Christmas Time (@legal_mccormick) November 20, 2023

13.

Winding up Young Conservatives is so much fun that now even the Young Conservatives are joining in. https://t.co/BZuJezi9qB — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) November 20, 2023

14.

One final dig.

They only had a membership of eight, and they were all called Johnson — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) November 20, 2023

via GIPHY

READ MORE

There’s a new ‘New Conservatives’ in town and they’ve got old Conservatives’ plans for immigration

Source Young Conservatives Image Young Conservatives, Screengrab