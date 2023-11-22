US

Elon Musk tweeted ‘There is a large graveyard filled with my enemies’ and got mocked straight into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2023

We’re not sure who is behind the DogeDesigner account on Twitter/X, but they certainly have the attention of Elon Musk, and they’re obviously a massive fan – as demonstrated by them posting stuff like this

We’re presuming it was a veiled reference to Musk’s lawsuit against Media Matters for alleging that the adverts of large corporations, such as Disney, Apple and IBM, had appeared on his platform alongside antisemitic posts, which caused those companies to pause their contracts. Musk denies their claims.

His reply suggested that he might have made a wish on an end-of-pier fortune-telling machine to be ‘big’ and that the middle-aged man we see is secretly a 13-year-old boy. A 13-year-old boy who watches Andrew Tate videos.

Seldom has the phrase ‘U wot m8?’ seemed more appropriate.

It’s not the first time Musk’s adolescent sense of humour has driven his posts, and as on the other occasions, the internet handed him his arse on a plate.

