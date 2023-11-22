Elon Musk tweeted ‘There is a large graveyard filled with my enemies’ and got mocked straight into next year

US

We’re not sure who is behind the DogeDesigner account on Twitter/X, but they certainly have the attention of Elon Musk, and they’re obviously a massive fan – as demonstrated by them posting stuff like this –

We’re presuming it was a veiled reference to Musk’s lawsuit against Media Matters for alleging that the adverts of large corporations, such as Disney, Apple and IBM, had appeared on his platform alongside antisemitic posts, which caused those companies to pause their contracts. Musk denies their claims.

His reply suggested that he might have made a wish on an end-of-pier fortune-telling machine to be ‘big’ and that the middle-aged man we see is secretly a 13-year-old boy. A 13-year-old boy who watches Andrew Tate videos.

Seldom has the phrase ‘U wot m8?’ seemed more appropriate.

It’s not the first time Musk’s adolescent sense of humour has driven his posts, and as on the other occasions, the internet handed him his arse on a plate.

1.

inequality is so messed up. the richest man in america earns more cringe in a single tweet than the bottom 50% of tweets combined https://t.co/wpMLyreTn8 — phil (@PhilJamesson) November 21, 2023

2.

Didn't you challenge one of the biggest dorks in history to a fight and then backed out of it when he said yes? https://t.co/Pmkeooosih — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 21, 2023

3.

This fellow seems to be auditioning to be the next Bond villain. And he's doing a really good job. https://t.co/BH7XYDmpz7 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 21, 2023

4.

5.

“There is a large graveyard filled with my enemies” pic.twitter.com/qcw2lJIrRf — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) November 21, 2023

6.

There is a Bouncy Castle full of my enemies, because I made them my FRIENDS. https://t.co/CiHkfdUoMk — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) November 21, 2023

7.

Normal stuff from a man sitting atop a pile of U.S. government contracts. https://t.co/tdJFZCmD96 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 21, 2023

8.

Your enemies are the people who use Tesla’s self driving function? https://t.co/IcBdUSIkzd — don (@donswaynos) November 21, 2023

9.

can't wait to give this guy my bank information https://t.co/JpLzouGNUj — JP (@jpbrammer) November 21, 2023

10.