Stop the clocks! This MP’s hilarious takedown of Rishi Sunak’s love-in with Elon Musk was properly funny

Politics

Whenever someone suggests something funny was said at PMQs, it’s always best to treat the claim with extreme caution. Because funny inside Westminster isn’t always recognisable as funny outside of Westminster.

But this one was straight out of the top drawer, a question from Labour MP Daniel Zeichner to Rishi Sunak about the prime minister’s recent love-in with Elon Musk.

Daniel Zeichner: The world cringed at the PM's fawning welcome for Elon Musk. This week advertisers are fleeing his platform after his latest vile outburst.. what did he think he might learn from a super rich individual.. who's plunged his organization into a death spiral?#PMQs pic.twitter.com/We2yPLzfnt — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 22, 2023

Magnificently done, sir!

And here was just a flavour of the love people had for it today.

1.

This might be the best #PMQs question I've ever heard…absolute zinger. https://t.co/s7CqUIU1lr — milominder (@milominder) November 22, 2023

2.

Musk fanboy Sunak got quite prickly at criticism of him — David (@Zero_4) November 22, 2023

3.

Now that’s a takedown ‘What did he (Sunak) think he might learn from a super rich individual.. (Musk) who's plunged his organization into a death spiral?’ https://t.co/B0fFqEOpc8 — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) November 22, 2023

4.

Best question I’ve seen asked a in good while — Rod. (@Rod05305611) November 22, 2023

5.

This was brilliant. Sunak really didn’t like that question at all, did he? https://t.co/B4anghK7Ut — Michael Dick (@mr_michael_1234) November 22, 2023

6.

“What did he think he might learn from an unelected super rich individual, who'd taken over a once successful organisation and plunged it into a death spiral?” Zeichner hands Sunak his arse regarding his meeting with the Mars shagger. Boom #PMQs pic.twitter.com/47jiOqd0TI — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 22, 2023

7.

It was masterful — Christopher Green (@GreeneyOfficial) November 22, 2023

Source @Haggis_UK