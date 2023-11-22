Politics

Stop the clocks! This MP’s hilarious takedown of Rishi Sunak’s love-in with Elon Musk was properly funny

John Plunkett. Updated November 22nd, 2023

Whenever someone suggests something funny was said at PMQs, it’s always best to treat the claim with extreme caution. Because funny inside Westminster isn’t always recognisable as funny outside of Westminster.

But this one was straight out of the top drawer, a question from Labour MP Daniel Zeichner to Rishi Sunak about the prime minister’s recent love-in with Elon Musk.

Magnificently done, sir!

And here was just a flavour of the love people had for it today.

Source @Haggis_UK