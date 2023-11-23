The Daleks invaded BBC Breakfast and these regional news anchors’ hilariously deadpan responses were just magnificent

Entertainment

As you can’t possibly have missed by now, it’s the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who on the BBC and there’s no end of celebrations to mark the occasion, including the return of the great David Tennant in the lead role.

Destiny isn’t done with them just yet… The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes ❤️❤️➕ #DoctorWho returns this November to @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/LAsVTZW419 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 23, 2023

We mention it because as part of the anniversary shenanigans, the Daleks turned up on BBC Breakfast on Thursday.

And while they were entraining enough by themselves, what made it – what really made it – was the reaction of all the various presenters as the programme switched to the BBC News regions.

And it might just be the best 64 seconds you spend today, as collated by all-round top telly critic, @scottygb.

The Daleks appeared on BBC Breakfast just before the regional news. The way the regions reacted is AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/Qvx6pGQr5K — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 23, 2023

They’re all good, obviously, but we reckon Eleanor Moritz just shades it.

Eleanor Moritz not having any of it pic.twitter.com/Y8QaTf7BlB — Tom Pullin (@TomPullin_) November 23, 2023

Internal thought: “I’m not paid enough for this sh-“ pic.twitter.com/qpTS2HKJS7 — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) November 23, 2023

Elanor Moritz is giving off Harriet Jones MP vibes — Matthew Cousins (@mattedcous) November 23, 2023

The Right Honorable Eleanor Moritz, MP for Flydale North pic.twitter.com/8StaqlJLVK — rob (@short994) November 23, 2023

