Rishi Sunak trying to use a hammer is both the funniest and most awful thing you’ll watch this week
Chances are you’ve already got a pretty good idea about Rishi Sunak and just how fit – or otherwise – you think he is to run the country.
But no matter how entrenched your beliefs, and no matter how 100%, beyond a shadow of a doubt, you’ve made up your mind, this ITV News clip of the so-called PM trying to use a hammer will still take your breath away.
Yes, you already know about the everyday stuff that he appears to have trouble with, like paying for something with a card for example.
Say what you like about Rishi, he does a cracking impression of a billionaire who has never been in a shop before. pic.twitter.com/Yd6Hu07llP
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 23, 2022
But just take a look at the state of this. JUST LOOK AT IT.
This guy runs our country. pic.twitter.com/86WBeALaCj
— Ŧɭเק (@Flip5ide666) November 24, 2023
The video – from a meeting the PM had with small business owners – has gone wildly viral today for reasons which will already be obvious, and it prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point responses.
We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.
1.
Tell me you’ve never seen a hammer before without telling me you’ve never seen a hammer before.pic.twitter.com/4hYMVyGiR7
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 24, 2023
2.
There must be an explanation.
It can’t be as bad as it looks.
It just can’t.
Can it? https://t.co/zcHC5ZNZZr
— James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) November 24, 2023
3.
Crikey. He’s lucky that hedge funds saved him from the workplace. pic.twitter.com/xRXGmUxVQD
— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 24, 2023
4.
Just a totally normal way for a human being to use a hammer pic.twitter.com/gD1PXHR4Er
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 24, 2023
5.
Patiently explaining to the prime minister that the flat bits at the end aren’t decorative pic.twitter.com/zpR628DiIQ
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 24, 2023
6.
I mean, fuck me we know he’s out of touch but this is ridiculous. https://t.co/AONMhnqBS8
— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 24, 2023
7.
Christ, I’ve only just seen this. That poor woman having to sit there smiling while Sunak pretends he knows how to use a fucking hammer. pic.twitter.com/NXo4ylNGar
— Andy (@alreadytaken74) November 24, 2023
8.
To recap, Cameron forgot his 8yo daughter in a pub, May thinks there’s no link between crime and police numbers, Johnson wanted to blow Covid out of his nosw with a hair dryer, Truss believes drones are scared of dogs, and Sunak is as baffled by a hammer as he is by a debit card. https://t.co/WvCgTIt4x2
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 24, 2023
9.
On the campaign trail he will make Theresa May look like JFK https://t.co/Goqjjgnqz7
— Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) November 24, 2023
10.
I feel like *I* lost a few braincells just watching this. https://t.co/sPG4X6ndzP
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 24, 2023
11.
From the man who asked the homeless man if he was in business, he now fucks up using a hammer.pic.twitter.com/ayIvfx9G6Y
— Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. Disinfo Ninja (@Nullen80) November 24, 2023
12.
The country in in the hands of someone with the mental capacity of Monty Python’s Mr Gumby. #SunakHammer pic.twitter.com/Jt6hiX6DkL
— The Jase (@jasemonkey) November 24, 2023