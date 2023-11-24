Rishi Sunak trying to use a hammer is both the funniest and most awful thing you’ll watch this week

Politics

Chances are you’ve already got a pretty good idea about Rishi Sunak and just how fit – or otherwise – you think he is to run the country.

But no matter how entrenched your beliefs, and no matter how 100%, beyond a shadow of a doubt, you’ve made up your mind, this ITV News clip of the so-called PM trying to use a hammer will still take your breath away.

Yes, you already know about the everyday stuff that he appears to have trouble with, like paying for something with a card for example.

Say what you like about Rishi, he does a cracking impression of a billionaire who has never been in a shop before. pic.twitter.com/Yd6Hu07llP — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 23, 2022

But just take a look at the state of this. JUST LOOK AT IT.

This guy runs our country. pic.twitter.com/86WBeALaCj — Ŧɭเק (@Flip5ide666) November 24, 2023

The video – from a meeting the PM had with small business owners – has gone wildly viral today for reasons which will already be obvious, and it prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point responses.

We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Tell me you’ve never seen a hammer before without telling me you’ve never seen a hammer before.pic.twitter.com/4hYMVyGiR7 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 24, 2023

2.

There must be an explanation.

It can’t be as bad as it looks.

It just can’t.

Can it? https://t.co/zcHC5ZNZZr — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) November 24, 2023

3.

Crikey. He’s lucky that hedge funds saved him from the workplace. pic.twitter.com/xRXGmUxVQD — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 24, 2023

4.

Just a totally normal way for a human being to use a hammer pic.twitter.com/gD1PXHR4Er — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 24, 2023

5.

Patiently explaining to the prime minister that the flat bits at the end aren’t decorative pic.twitter.com/zpR628DiIQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 24, 2023

6.

I mean, fuck me we know he’s out of touch but this is ridiculous. https://t.co/AONMhnqBS8 — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 24, 2023

7.

Christ, I’ve only just seen this. That poor woman having to sit there smiling while Sunak pretends he knows how to use a fucking hammer. pic.twitter.com/NXo4ylNGar — Andy (@alreadytaken74) November 24, 2023

8.

To recap, Cameron forgot his 8yo daughter in a pub, May thinks there’s no link between crime and police numbers, Johnson wanted to blow Covid out of his nosw with a hair dryer, Truss believes drones are scared of dogs, and Sunak is as baffled by a hammer as he is by a debit card. https://t.co/WvCgTIt4x2 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 24, 2023

9.

On the campaign trail he will make Theresa May look like JFK https://t.co/Goqjjgnqz7 — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) November 24, 2023

10.

I feel like *I* lost a few braincells just watching this. https://t.co/sPG4X6ndzP — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 24, 2023

11.

From the man who asked the homeless man if he was in business, he now fucks up using a hammer.pic.twitter.com/ayIvfx9G6Y — Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. Disinfo Ninja (@Nullen80) November 24, 2023

12.