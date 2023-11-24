Life

Sharon blamed the frozen meal maker for her burned pie and the hilarious Facebook exchange which followed is an all-time great

John Plunkett. Updated November 24th, 2023

As its Thanksgiving time in the US our attention has just been brought to this all-time great Facebook exchange which went wildly viral on Twitter.

It was originally posted two year ago by @cherokee_autumn, and it begins with a woman called Sharon blamed @MarieCallenders – the restaurant and frozen food maker – for her burned pumpkin pie.

And when they say you won’t regret it, they are absolutely, 100% not kidding. Here is what happened next. In full …

