It took Nadine Dorries 11 seconds from swearing to keep the name of ‘Dr No’ secret to blurting it out on the radio

Politics

Former MP Nadine Dorries‘ latest book isn’t her usual fiction about brave women, their trials and tribulations and all the sex they have.

This one, titled The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson, is about the shadowy behind-the-scenes figures – and the not-so-behind-the-scenes figures – she alleges brought down the PM before last, despite her desperate efforts to protect him.

She gives anonymous characters nicknames, like Miss Moneypenny and Bambi – plus the all-powerful, rich and influential Dr No, without whose permission Rishi Sunak doesn’t make a move. Allegedly.

It was this character she insists interfered with her recommendation for the position of Ofcom chairperson, crossing out her suggestion, Michael Grade, and substituting Stephen Gilbert in her advice note.

She told LBC’s Iain Dale that she would never divulge the identity of this person. Then this happened.

“I’m never going to say.” After exactly 11 seconds of scrutiny from @IainDale, Nadine Dorries finally names the government adviser she accuses of altering her advice to Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/AbiQdbJPMC — LBC (@LBC) November 24, 2023

“I’m never going to say.” “Why won’t you say?” “Well, I believe that it was Dougie Smith.”

Not so much Dr No as Dr No-Oh, go on, then.

The inevitable mockery followed.

1.

2.

no I’m never going to say, wild horses couldn’t get me t- dougie smith https://t.co/V6KRi3mly1 — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) November 24, 2023

3.

This is, well, the kind of thing that made Nads such an excellent minister. And she’d better know, or, well… https://t.co/S77KhD1FgW — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 24, 2023

4.

Blimey her “whodunnit” novels must be really short — Gort (@Iamgortyboy) November 24, 2023

5.

She’s not going to tell you!!!!!….she will never say!!!!!!!….she’ll go to her grave with th……oh hang on! https://t.co/nNDz7qXx3A — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) November 24, 2023

6.

"They tortured you?" "No…but they would have done if I hadn't told them everything I knew." pic.twitter.com/iL7MtGJ9Ph — AJRed (@AndyJowett3) November 24, 2023

7.

“I’m never going to tell you what happens at the end, you have to watch it yourself” “Why not?” “Ross and Rachel get back together” https://t.co/Qnbhdk1fTd — Pistachio (@HarleyShah) November 25, 2023

8.

"But Herr Flick, wouldn't it save time if we just asked Nadine?" https://t.co/cHNB1VRwS1 pic.twitter.com/soxs99Scpw — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) November 24, 2023

9.

She's just like me for real. https://t.co/7dUIexuawb — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 24, 2023

10.

Hahahahahhahaa I’m never going to say….. it was dougie smith. Jesus, I know @IainDale can be a tough interviewer at times but all he said is “why won’t you say”… it’s hardly Frost\Nixon https://t.co/iDysaI7eW1 — Duncan Craig OBE (@MrMadrigalOBE) November 24, 2023

11.

It was…………Rebekah Vardy. — Peter Whent (@theclearhead) November 24, 2023

12.

Tell me your password Nads. I’m never going to say. Please. OK, it’s “Password”. https://t.co/6meWPEAkep — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) November 24, 2023

13.

I’ve watched this 100 times and it gets better each and every one https://t.co/1Dg1SLa01x — Noa Hoffman (@hoffman_noa) November 24, 2023

14.

Crying. God I love her pic.twitter.com/jHL6xpSSKM — Alan White (@aljwhite) November 24, 2023

Nadine Dorries. If she didn’t exist, you’d have to make her up just for the entertainment value.

A truly farcical moment to cheer us in these grim times https://t.co/jnTtMCAMz5 — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) November 24, 2023

READ MORE

19 brilliantly tongue-in-cheek guesses at the identity of the mysterious political fixer from Nadine Dorries’ book

Source LBC Image Screengrab