Politics

It took Nadine Dorries 11 seconds from swearing to keep the name of ‘Dr No’ secret to blurting it out on the radio

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 27th, 2023

Former MP Nadine Dorries‘ latest book isn’t her usual fiction about brave women, their trials and tribulations and all the sex they have.

This one, titled The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson, is about the shadowy behind-the-scenes figures – and the not-so-behind-the-scenes figures – she alleges brought down the PM before last, despite her desperate efforts to protect him.

She gives anonymous characters nicknames, like Miss Moneypenny and Bambi – plus the all-powerful, rich and influential Dr No, without whose permission Rishi Sunak doesn’t make a move. Allegedly.

It was this character she insists interfered with her recommendation for the position of Ofcom chairperson, crossing out her suggestion, Michael Grade, and substituting Stephen Gilbert in her advice note.

She told LBC’s Iain Dale that she would never divulge the identity of this person. Then this happened.

“I’m never going to say.”

“Why won’t you say?”

“Well, I believe that it was Dougie Smith.”

Not so much Dr No as Dr No-Oh, go on, then.

The inevitable mockery followed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Nadine Dorries. If she didn’t exist, you’d have to make her up just for the entertainment value.

READ MORE

19 brilliantly tongue-in-cheek guesses at the identity of the mysterious political fixer from Nadine Dorries’ book

Source LBC Image Screengrab