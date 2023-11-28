News

17 hilariously sceptical reactions to the claim that Laurence Fox was up for a Batman role

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 28th, 2023

Laurence Fox is currently embroiled in a two-way libel case with three Twitter/X users.

In October 2020, Sainsbury’s effectively sent out a ‘racists not welcome’ message with this announcement.

Despite it seeming to be an uncontroversial stance, some people objected – including Fox, who had recently founded the Reclaim Party.

In the backlash to that post, a lot of people suggested the reason he didn’t like an anti-racist policy might be because he, himself, was racist. He responded by calling ex-Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Crystal paedophiles.

Unsurprisingly, both of them are suing Fox for libel, while he is counter-suing them – and actress Nicola Thorp – for libel for calling him racist, claiming they seriously damaged his acting career.

As evidence that his career prospects were good prior to the racism row, the court has heard that Fox had been considered for a role in a Batman film.

Twitter/X couldn’t resist the temptation. These were the best responses we spotted.

