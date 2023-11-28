17 hilariously sceptical reactions to the claim that Laurence Fox was up for a Batman role

News

Laurence Fox is currently embroiled in a two-way libel case with three Twitter/X users.

In October 2020, Sainsbury’s effectively sent out a ‘racists not welcome’ message with this announcement. pic.twitter.com/P7nCbukUv7 — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) October 1, 2020

Despite it seeming to be an uncontroversial stance, some people objected – including Fox, who had recently founded the Reclaim Party.

In the backlash to that post, a lot of people suggested the reason he didn’t like an anti-racist policy might be because he, himself, was racist. He responded by calling ex-Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Crystal paedophiles.

Unsurprisingly, both of them are suing Fox for libel, while he is counter-suing them – and actress Nicola Thorp – for libel for calling him racist, claiming they seriously damaged his acting career.

Was his life destroyed by being called a racist or being a racist is, broadly, the question Laurence Fox has asked the Court to decide. https://t.co/xhbTZNflHP pic.twitter.com/7bA2Z86Upu — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) November 27, 2023

As evidence that his career prospects were good prior to the racism row, the court has heard that Fox had been considered for a role in a Batman film.

Laurence Fox claims he was up for Batman role before being accused of racist Tweets https://t.co/NkyiaXgs1n pic.twitter.com/qaDDWy3ZEZ — The Independent (@Independent) November 27, 2023

Twitter/X couldn’t resist the temptation. These were the best responses we spotted.

1.

Actors with a greater shout of getting the Batman gig than Laurence Fox. Dean Gaffney The bloke who operates Hacker T Dogg The man in the Plusnet adverts The remains of James Mason — fourfoot (@fourfoot) November 27, 2023

2.

…at a kid’s birthday party — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 27, 2023

3.

Unfortunately, the role of 'Tearful Hotdog Seller' eventually went to another actor. https://t.co/uY5oFHNsjq — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) November 27, 2023

4.

Yes & I was up for being a Noble Prize Laureate before I lost that award winning manuscript — Daria (@Daria_QT) November 27, 2023

5.

(Drains pint of Stella, gestures 'same again' at the bar staff who ignore him & takes a drag on his vape)

"Batman? Nah, not watched it, mate. I was meant to be in that, y'know. Oh, yeah. Begged me, the director did. Said they'd made the suit up & everything. Couldn't be arsed." — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 27, 2023

6.

And Laurence Fox was due to win the next General Election. And headline Glasto. And cure cancer. https://t.co/ewwS0r7Dp5 — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) November 27, 2023

7.

8.

Laurence Fox claiming he was up for the role of Batman and I feel like someone needs to get the old chart out for him. pic.twitter.com/UQLqeJYlH3 — Shar A (@Shar_A_) November 27, 2023

9.

This is the new “trials for Arsenal before I did me cruciate” https://t.co/j22Xqtf3e2 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 27, 2023

10.