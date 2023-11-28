Politics

Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall thinks she was ‘pickpocketed’ and it’s the most hatstand tale you’ll hear this year

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2023

Try to avoid anything to do with Tory London mayoral hopeful Susan Hall but in this case she made the case for inclusion simply irresistible.

It’s her tale of being ‘pickpocketed’ on the Tube in a discussion about crime on LBC and, well, to say more would spoil it. Stick with it because it’s absolutely, 100% worth it.

Now of course we can’t rule out 100% she wasn’t pickpocketed but … seriously. Just, please, someone, anyone – have a word will you?

And it wasn’t only us that found ourselves furiously facepalming into next week.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about the story today.

Source @LBC