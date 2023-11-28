Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show went suddenly, outrageously NSFW and had parents swerving off the school run

Celebrity

To Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show, where the chatter between tunes took an unexpectedly NSFW – or indeed NSFTSR (not safe for the school run) turn.

Sound up! But headphones might be advisable if you’re in a particular sensitive (work)place.

Fantastic Accidental Partridge from Zoe Ball there. @AccidentalP pic.twitter.com/TCgYNUyd0T — Benn Boseley (@bennboseley) November 27, 2023

Slip of the tongue?

Dread to think of the state of the Radio 1 breakfast inbox right now.

Blimey, that was a quick change of subject. — Mark trickett (@loureedsdoc) November 28, 2023

The amount of absolute filth that gets through radio 2 is sublime. Rylan on a Saturday night is textbook https://t.co/ZDXdqmrCkE — Sam (@Talbs00) November 27, 2023

And of course it ended up here. Of course it did!

Source @bennboseley Image Unsplash Delfina Pan