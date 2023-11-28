Celebrity

Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show went suddenly, outrageously NSFW and had parents swerving off the school run

Poke Staff. Updated November 28th, 2023

To Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show, where the chatter between tunes took an unexpectedly NSFW – or indeed NSFTSR (not safe for the school run) turn.

Sound up! But headphones might be advisable if you’re in a particular sensitive (work)place.

Slip of the tongue?

Dread to think of the state of the Radio 1 breakfast inbox right now.

And of course it ended up here. Of course it did!

Source @bennboseley Image Unsplash Delfina Pan