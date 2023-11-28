Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show went suddenly, outrageously NSFW and had parents swerving off the school run
To Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show, where the chatter between tunes took an unexpectedly NSFW – or indeed NSFTSR (not safe for the school run) turn.
Sound up! But headphones might be advisable if you’re in a particular sensitive (work)place.
Fantastic Accidental Partridge from Zoe Ball there. @AccidentalP pic.twitter.com/TCgYNUyd0T
— Benn Boseley (@bennboseley) November 27, 2023
Slip of the tongue?
Dread to think of the state of the Radio 1 breakfast inbox right now.
Blimey, that was a quick change of subject.
— Mark trickett (@loureedsdoc) November 28, 2023
https://t.co/kdc9pK6YfY pic.twitter.com/mfDN4Lc0k7
— Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) November 27, 2023
The amount of absolute filth that gets through radio 2 is sublime. Rylan on a Saturday night is textbook https://t.co/ZDXdqmrCkE
— Sam (@Talbs00) November 27, 2023
And of course it ended up here. Of course it did!
#AccidentalPartridge pic.twitter.com/1HpoEMjFrP
— Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) November 27, 2023
Source @bennboseley Image Unsplash Delfina Pan