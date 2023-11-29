This ‘first date with a wellness guy’ is a fabulous takedown of way out-there male health fads
Here’s a rather fabulous thing that has just gone viral on Twitter.
It’s @this_is_mallory and her totally on-point takedown of all those out-there male health fads. Specifically, in this case, from
@certifiedhealthnut, who’s here to ‘help successful MEN eat, move & feel better using nature based simplicity!’.
Riiiiiight.
I can’t wait for the second date! pic.twitter.com/qPu6yI3n1g
— mallory (she/her) (@this_is_mallory) November 27, 2023
And here’s just a flavour of the love people out there had for it.
Q: How great is @this_is_mallory?
A: Pretty darn great.
Wellness woo debunker extraordinaire! https://t.co/48vbQwtNii
— Timothy Caulfield (@CaulfieldTim) November 28, 2023
This is my favorite thing.
— Dr. Jonathan N. Stea (@jonathanstea) November 28, 2023
This is my favorite tweet of the year.
I’m dying. ☠️
Thank you @this_is_mallory. https://t.co/fMVavN4YZf
— Dr. Jonathan N. Stea (@jonathanstea) November 28, 2023
Guuurl, this is your Mona Lisa.
— Kathi Kruse (@kathikruse) November 28, 2023
Oh. My. God. Mallory!! https://t.co/ljOCHVNnCf
— Brent Lee (@BrentLeeSDCIC) November 27, 2023
This deserves ALL the awards. Not sure an Oscar would be enough.
— Marco Zenone (@marco_zenone) November 27, 2023
the thing is, even if all that somehow worked and drinking your own bodily waste really was this miracle elixir, i still don't actually think it would be worth it
at some point you're just making life miserable for the sake of living it longer and i dont really get that https://t.co/n682xsL9VT
— ❀ alliecat ❀ (@silken_roses) November 28, 2023
Follow @mallorysthoughts on TikTok here and on Twitter over here.
Source TikTok @mallorysthoughts Twitter @this_is_mallory