Life

This ‘first date with a wellness guy’ is a fabulous takedown of way out-there male health fads

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2023

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s @this_is_mallory and her totally on-point takedown of all those out-there male health fads. Specifically, in this case, from
@certifiedhealthnut, who’s here to ‘help successful MEN eat, move & feel better using nature based simplicity!’.

Riiiiiight.

And here’s just a flavour of the love people out there had for it.

Follow @mallorysthoughts on TikTok here and on Twitter over here.

Source TikTok @mallorysthoughts Twitter @this_is_mallory