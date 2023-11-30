Celebrity

Shane MacGowan’s death aged just 65 sent this fabulous Kiefer Sutherland story viral and it’s a lovely watch

Poke Staff. Updated November 30th, 2023

Sad news today that the great Shane MacGowan has died aged just 65.

The lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, of course, MacGowan’s death prompted an outpouring of love and affection and no end of tributes on Twitter.

And it also sent this Kiefer Sutherland story viral, a fabulous anecdote about the singer which he shared on the Late, Late Show which is very much worth two minutes of your time.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

And finally, here’s a great interview with the great man from the Guardian, just last year.

RIP Shane MacGowan.

Source @JamesAHogg2