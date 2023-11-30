Shane MacGowan’s death aged just 65 sent this fabulous Kiefer Sutherland story viral and it’s a lovely watch

Celebrity

Sad news today that the great Shane MacGowan has died aged just 65.

The lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, of course, MacGowan’s death prompted an outpouring of love and affection and no end of tributes on Twitter.

RIP Shane MacGowan. A truly unique and very special songwriter and performer. Such sad news pic.twitter.com/XkGUJIrMew — Birmingham 81 (@Birmingham_81) November 30, 2023

Shane McGowan, rest in peace you beautiful storyteller. pic.twitter.com/FgvqRTQMjn — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) November 30, 2023

Shane McGowan could write songs that seemed both embracingly familiar and fresh as morning. They'd fill you full of nostalgia for a past you hadn't lived. A very diaspora emotion. No one to touch him. — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) November 30, 2023

A big round of applause for the legend that was Shane McGowan who is sadly no longer with us. A pleasure to have known you.

RIP matey. X pic.twitter.com/lgKzOlpSO9 — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) November 30, 2023

And it also sent this Kiefer Sutherland story viral, a fabulous anecdote about the singer which he shared on the Late, Late Show which is very much worth two minutes of your time.

My reaction to hearing about Shane MacGowan's death was the same as my reaction to Lemmy's, which was, how the f**k did he make it past 60? Glad he did though. I life very well lived. Here's a fabulous anecdote about the great man from Kiefer Sutherland. Worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/TOyN0qQVh1 — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) November 30, 2023

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

My favourite Shane MacGowan story of this sad day. https://t.co/lIn98TCdlA — Cai Ross (@CaiRoss21) November 30, 2023

Fabulous Shane MacGowan story here from Kiefer Sutherland. Take two minutes & have a listen. https://t.co/M3pH42Di5G — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 30, 2023

About a good a story as any about the spirit of Shane MacGowan. RIP. https://t.co/y6dSFikij3 — William Speruzzi (@wsperuzzi) November 30, 2023

‘it was like poetry’ …shane macgowan was truly something else, truly truly truly. https://t.co/V5M4eElRvO — hollie (@ewaudreyhorne) November 30, 2023

Now thats a night out…. https://t.co/rHa0QNoJPS — AlanBingle (@AlanBingle) November 30, 2023

And finally, here’s a great interview with the great man from the Guardian, just last year.

RIP Shane MacGowan.

