Life

It’s that time of the week again – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Sex is a thing, get over it’



(via)

2. ‘I wonder why’



(via)

3. ‘Musk being delusional again.’

(via)

4. ‘Bro got drowned by a lake’

(via)

5. ‘I am my own boss…’

(via)

6. ‘What color is your lightsaber?

(via)

7. ‘Lol bruh, this dude got tag teamed’

(via)