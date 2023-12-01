Politics

Fiona Bruce hilariously mocking Esther McVey and her ‘minister of common sense’ role is up there with our favourite Question Time moments, ever

John Plunkett. Updated December 1st, 2023

Rishi Sunak’s newly-appointed minister without portfolio Esther McVey was on the Question Time panel on Thursday night.

And it was the description of her role as the ‘minister of common sense’ apparently with the job of ‘tackling the scourge of wokery’ that particularly interested presenter, Fiona Bruce.

Now Bruce, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, isn’t exactly regarded as someone who can always be relied upon to ruthlessly hold the government to account.

But in this case, as she hilariously mocked McVey and her comedy non-role, it was hard not to cheer just a little bit. Because it’s up there with one of our favourite Question Time moments ever.

If you’d rather just cut to the quick, then watch this.

Glad that’s been cleared up, then. And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source @implausibleblog