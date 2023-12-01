Fiona Bruce hilariously mocking Esther McVey and her ‘minister of common sense’ role is up there with our favourite Question Time moments, ever

Politics

Rishi Sunak’s newly-appointed minister without portfolio Esther McVey was on the Question Time panel on Thursday night.

And it was the description of her role as the ‘minister of common sense’ apparently with the job of ‘tackling the scourge of wokery’ that particularly interested presenter, Fiona Bruce.

Now Bruce, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, isn’t exactly regarded as someone who can always be relied upon to ruthlessly hold the government to account.

But in this case, as she hilariously mocked McVey and her comedy non-role, it was hard not to cheer just a little bit. Because it’s up there with one of our favourite Question Time moments ever.

Please watch Esther McVery explain what the Minister for Common Sense is on #BBCQT Please RT this, as laughter is the best medicine pic.twitter.com/Hd96UmvkUY — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 30, 2023

If you’d rather just cut to the quick, then watch this.

Esther McVey is actually the minister for utter nonsense #bbcqtpic.twitter.com/SXUTc11gbb — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 30, 2023

Glad that’s been cleared up, then. And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

You know the extent to which this government is scraping the bottom of the barrel when #bbcqt audience erupt with laughter at idea of Esther McVey as Minister for Common Sense. pic.twitter.com/0B0JdwYmiV — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) November 30, 2023

Watching exchanges like this and then realising our taxes are paying for this person to be a minister, running things, always makes me wonder if I’ve accidentally swallowed a vat of hallucinogens and it’s all some trip from which I will eventually emerge.pic.twitter.com/w2EbUGCCSo — Brendan May (@bmay) November 30, 2023

Anyone who can’t describe their own job probably shouldn’t have it because a) the job itself makes no sense or b) the person is fucking clueless Bizarrely, in this case it’s c) both of the above. https://t.co/F3r3PV5Cw2 — Sam Avery (@sam__avery) November 30, 2023

When you're a tory minister and even Fiona Bruce is taking the piss, you know you're really crap. — David Beckler (@DavidBeckler1) November 30, 2023

Dearie me, this is what government has been reduced to,

Lord help us. https://t.co/Dxi9FP5nn2 — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) December 1, 2023

Ouch! Fiona Bruce asking Esther McVey what she does as “Minister of Common Sense” — it it something that is otherwise lacking from this govt?pic.twitter.com/LwskfYgwvU — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 30, 2023

”I’m just nipping next door to see Esther” https://t.co/mHaF3kd1wS pic.twitter.com/7k2I1hc36i — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 30, 2023

Esther McVey on #bbcqt trying to explain her role (‘Minister without portfolio/for common sense’) was such shouty bollox. She thinks she’ll be scrutinising “delivery for money.”

An idiotic role like that for a passionately ignorant foghorn is exactly why this govt is failing us. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) December 1, 2023

