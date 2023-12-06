The Deputy PM warns people to stock up on torches and candles in case of power cuts – 17 switched-on reactions

Politics

The Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden (No, we can’t quite believe it, either) has advised people in the UK to turn into Preppers.

In case that expression is new to you, it refers to people who stock up on supplies and prep for theapocalyptic emergencies, or in this case, buy battery-powered radios and torches, as well as candles, in case of black-outs or cyber attacks.

Brits should stock up on torches and candles to prepare for power cuts, Oliver Dowden says https://t.co/acIpuUYZ2y — ITV News (@itvnews) December 5, 2023

At least he gave everyone the heads up in time for parents to swap out yo-yos and card games for extra batteries and canned stew in their kids’ Christmas stockings.

The news invited some weary reactions.

2016: sunlit uplands! 2023: torch-lit backwoods https://t.co/tyNSA2BnXn — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 5, 2023

NEWS

Oliver Dowden says stock up on torches and candles to prepare for power cuts Is he joking? Welcome to the carnage of a Tory Christmas, where Dickensian rules apply for many while the Tories fill their pockets with OUR money. https://t.co/Z1GI7hH1Ql — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 5, 2023

I’m going to paint my Unicorn’s horn with luminous paint so I can find it in the dark. I would hate to lose one of the many Brexit benefits that have come my way since Freedum Day. https://t.co/tmIu3hJ5EL — Sir Robert Godwin KFC. (@chirpychappy1) December 5, 2023

Your courage, your cheerfulness, your resolution will compensate for a generational failure to invest in infrastructure https://t.co/iBt0v32Tb6 pic.twitter.com/l9XflKAlZ4 — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) December 5, 2023

Just when you thought there was nothing left for them to fuck up… https://t.co/e4ekkaKYJM — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) December 5, 2023

Dowden’s just bought shares in Torches Direct and Candles R Us then. — Luis Adriano ✍️ (@LuisAdrianoUK) December 5, 2023

Nothing says world beating like having to stock up on candles — Nik (@nikslans) December 5, 2023

Just nipping down the workhouse to beat some urchins. Want anything from the apothecary? https://t.co/Db135qRPau pic.twitter.com/Myuffw1F8s — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) December 5, 2023

Wait, is it 2023 or 1973? Are we going to have 3 day weeks too? — Alex Hargreaves (@AlBuHarg) December 5, 2023

Tories: Corbyn will send us back to the seventies. Also Tories:https://t.co/KGtEISJskH — Satan (@SpeakingSatan) December 5, 2023

If politicians say this bit out loud, what they are told in private must be pretty scary. https://t.co/AkOOXUuc1x — Singularis (@Liberdade80) December 4, 2023

Britons should stock up on torches & candles in case of power cuts, says Deputy PM. What will power cuts do to business, jobs, transport? Whatever happened to energy security, investment, emergency planning? Will Tories cook Xmas lunch over candles?https://t.co/SUs1HZoLTn — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) December 5, 2023

Stick that on the side of a bus — Arthur of the Britons (@OfBritons) December 5, 2023

First, gaslighting. Now, torches and candles. The Tories really do seem to focus a lot of attention on how we're meant to illuminate ourselves. Which is pretty ironic, given their Dark Ages* approach to topics such as immigration… (*I know. Don't @ me! It's just a pun.) pic.twitter.com/ULehHWM009 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) December 5, 2023

It’s all going very well https://t.co/uX6yY81ucc — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) December 5, 2023

Still – it’s not like they’ve had time to settle in.

13 years in power, cheers lads and lasses, top job https://t.co/KbaXWoNxJb — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) December 5, 2023

