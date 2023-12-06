Politics

The Deputy PM warns people to stock up on torches and candles in case of power cuts – 17 switched-on reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 6th, 2023

The Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden (No, we can’t quite believe it, either) has advised people in the UK to turn into Preppers.

In case that expression is new to you, it refers to people who stock up on supplies and prep for theapocalyptic emergencies, or in this case, buy battery-powered radios and torches, as well as candles, in case of black-outs or cyber attacks.

At least he gave everyone the heads up in time for parents to swap out yo-yos and card games for extra batteries and canned stew in their kids’ Christmas stockings.

The news invited some weary reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Still – it’s not like they’ve had time to settle in.

