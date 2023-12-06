Stephen Flynn took down Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer with a single bullet and it’s a next-level PMQ

Politics

To Prime Minister’s Questions – no, stick with us, please – where question of the day undoubtedly went to Stephen Flynn, leader of the SNP in the House of Commons, and not for the first time.

Flynn is very good at this sort of thing, but with this question he excelled even himself, a Matrix style bullet (maybe) that took down both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer with a single shot.

Top shithousing from SNP leader Stephen Flynn #pmqs pic.twitter.com/Dvpi5KdBIi — Jay (@JibbaJabb) December 6, 2023

Boom! (and in the unlikely event you don’t get the Thatcher reference …)

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

Stephen Flynn proving what can be done with an economy of words.

Nailed both of them. https://t.co/q6y9KCgzgw — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) December 6, 2023

Stephen Flynn has become the only reason to take any interest in PMQs. — Deiradiotes (@deiradiotes) December 6, 2023

Why aren’t SNP does not have candidates in England and Wales in elections like the conservatives and labour having candidates in Scotland? I think they should consider! They would win the election! — Tag London (@london_tag) December 6, 2023

Stephen Flynn Destroying rishi sunak on the way he’s treating legal migrants who come here to work for us while showing discontent for their families Watch Oliver Dowden, 100% signs of shame #PMQs pic.twitter.com/9c4z1B7nbR — kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) December 6, 2023

To conclude …

And this.

