Stephen Flynn took down Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer with a single bullet and it’s a next-level PMQ
To Prime Minister’s Questions – no, stick with us, please – where question of the day undoubtedly went to Stephen Flynn, leader of the SNP in the House of Commons, and not for the first time.
Flynn is very good at this sort of thing, but with this question he excelled even himself, a Matrix style bullet (maybe) that took down both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer with a single shot.
Top shithousing from SNP leader Stephen Flynn #pmqs pic.twitter.com/Dvpi5KdBIi
— Jay (@JibbaJabb) December 6, 2023
Boom! (and in the unlikely event you don’t get the Thatcher reference …)
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.
Stephen Flynn proving what can be done with an economy of words.
Nailed both of them. https://t.co/q6y9KCgzgw
— Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) December 6, 2023
Stephen Flynn has become the only reason to take any interest in PMQs.
— Deiradiotes (@deiradiotes) December 6, 2023
Not since the murder of JFK has one bullet shifted so many times midflight. https://t.co/xoiGJmbyzl
— Fred (@fs_ealing) December 6, 2023
Why aren’t SNP does not have candidates in England and Wales in elections like the conservatives and labour having candidates in Scotland? I think they should consider! They would win the election!
— Tag London (@london_tag) December 6, 2023
Awesome again by Flynn, he certainly kicks erses in thet house https://t.co/KwYzmHRaf1
— Mark The Scottish Muso (@electrobuddha1) December 6, 2023
Absolute zinger from Stephen Flynn the day..gaun ya beauty https://t.co/70y5KYC4Du
— LordOorWullie (@iammockatory) December 6, 2023
Stephen Flynn
Destroying rishi sunak on the way he’s treating legal migrants who come here to work for us while showing discontent for their families
Watch Oliver Dowden, 100% signs of shame
#PMQs pic.twitter.com/9c4z1B7nbR
— kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) December 6, 2023
To conclude …
Brilliant from Stephen Flynn asking Sunak will he be first Tory PM to lose GE to a Thatcherite. Boom. pic.twitter.com/oPImMOvPmc
— Teri ☘️♿️ (@mettlesome_teri) December 6, 2023
And this.
Stephen Flynn: "Is The Prime Minister worried he will be the first to lose an election to a fellow Thatcherite?"#pmqs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/9oPDm3nHGa
— Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) December 6, 2023
Source @JibbaJabb