The takedown of these MAGA Christians insisting the Bible be taught in schools is simply magnificent

If you don’t already follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter then you surely will after watching this.

It’s a magnificent takedown of a MAGA-loving couple keen to explain just why the Bible should be taught in schools and it’s 44 seconds very well spent.

Talked to people who think the Bible should be taught in schools. They also think the Bible should be banned from schools. pic.twitter.com/HNMvaJ17tq — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) December 4, 2023

Fabulously done.

Knew exactly where this was headed. Still didn’t disappoint. https://t.co/fOnBqPmkyj — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) December 4, 2023

The way she said that is the devil’s work with confidence not knowing she was refering to a story in the bible — ♠️Vee Mokoma♠️ (@vee_mokoma) December 4, 2023

MAGA Christians. They walk right into it. https://t.co/kJPKnubEug — The Thinking Atheist (@ThinkingAtheist) December 5, 2023

It’s weird when people don’t even know the rulebook that they are supposedly following. Even I know the story of Lot’s daughters, and I haven’t cracked a bible in decades. — Sisyphus Stands with #Ukraine (@SisyphusUnleas) December 4, 2023

This is how I think of every MAGA who spreads lies. This is exactly who they are, this isn’t a one-off. https://t.co/1q7fbtciW8 — A.M.W. ⚖️ (@AmieMcWayne) December 4, 2023

To conclude …

You are a Saint for dealing with these beauties. — Karma Dawgs (@karmadawgs) December 4, 2023

