The takedown of these MAGA Christians insisting the Bible be taught in schools is simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated December 6th, 2023

If you don’t already follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter then you surely will after watching this.

It’s a magnificent takedown of a MAGA-loving couple keen to explain just why the Bible should be taught in schools and it’s 44 seconds very well spent.

Fabulously done.

To conclude …

Source @TheGoodLiars