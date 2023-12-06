Videos

This presenter had a message for a body-shaming viewer who criticised her clothes and it was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated December 6th, 2023

Hero of the day is surely Leslie Horton, a TV news presenter in Canada who took time out from the traffic to respond to a viewer who criticised the clothes she was wearing and asked if she was pregnant.

Now she didn’t say if the body-shamer was a man or a woman but she probably didn’t need to.

Leslie – @global_leslie on Twitter – went wildly viral because her response was sheer perfection.

Bravo! And all the very best to Leslie.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

To conclude …

And finally, this.

Source @GlobalCalgary