This presenter had a message for a body-shaming viewer who criticised her clothes and it was sheer perfection

Hero of the day is surely Leslie Horton, a TV news presenter in Canada who took time out from the traffic to respond to a viewer who criticised the clothes she was wearing and asked if she was pregnant.

Now she didn’t say if the body-shamer was a man or a woman but she probably didn’t need to.

Leslie – @global_leslie on Twitter – went wildly viral because her response was sheer perfection.

Global News Calgary traffic reporter @global_leslie responds to an email criticising her choice of clothes. #yyc pic.twitter.com/r9Od0hKbn0 — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) December 5, 2023

Bravo! And all the very best to Leslie.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Wow, I am in awe of Leslie standing up to, and calling out, a despicable troll for an absolutely monstrous act of cruelty. So proud of you Les. https://t.co/jwVjM1Gw58 — Paul Dunphy (@paul_dunphy) December 6, 2023

Sorry you have to deal with trolls Leslie. Keep being you & beautiful. — Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) December 5, 2023

Some people are the absolute worst….well done @global_leslie ! https://t.co/mUwGcAiZV8 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 6, 2023

Good for you Leslie, very well handled! — Scott_LaRoc (@shyster8) December 5, 2023

Why are some people such giant piles of trash. Her job is to REPORT THE TRAFFIC. That’s it. She could do it wearing a ballgown and clown shoes, it shouldn’t matter. Her reply was amazing, but she should not have had to make it. https://t.co/tA3tclzSIg — SassyMétisChick (@SassyMetisChick) December 6, 2023

You rock. — Gene Valaitis (@genevalaitis) December 6, 2023

“No, I’m not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. This is what women of my age look like. So, if that is offensive to you – it’s unfortunate.” -Leslie Horton https://t.co/bvmoP8PgrD — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 6, 2023

To conclude …

A reminder to us men of all the stuff we never have to deal with. https://t.co/nywUxVO0Gd — AukeHoekstra (@AukeHoekstra) December 6, 2023

And finally, this.

Source @GlobalCalgary