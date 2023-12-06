This presenter had a message for a body-shaming viewer who criticised her clothes and it was sheer perfection
Hero of the day is surely Leslie Horton, a TV news presenter in Canada who took time out from the traffic to respond to a viewer who criticised the clothes she was wearing and asked if she was pregnant.
Now she didn’t say if the body-shamer was a man or a woman but she probably didn’t need to.
Leslie – @global_leslie on Twitter – went wildly viral because her response was sheer perfection.
Global News Calgary traffic reporter @global_leslie responds to an email criticising her choice of clothes. #yyc pic.twitter.com/r9Od0hKbn0
— Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) December 5, 2023
Bravo! And all the very best to Leslie.
Here are just a few of the things people said about it.
Wow, I am in awe of Leslie standing up to, and calling out, a despicable troll for an absolutely monstrous act of cruelty. So proud of you Les. https://t.co/jwVjM1Gw58
— Paul Dunphy (@paul_dunphy) December 6, 2023
Sorry you have to deal with trolls Leslie. Keep being you & beautiful.
— Ian Seggie (@IanSeggie) December 5, 2023
Some people are the absolute worst….well done @global_leslie ! https://t.co/mUwGcAiZV8
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 6, 2023
Good for you Leslie, very well handled!
— Scott_LaRoc (@shyster8) December 5, 2023
Why are some people such giant piles of trash. Her job is to REPORT THE TRAFFIC. That’s it. She could do it wearing a ballgown and clown shoes, it shouldn’t matter.
Her reply was amazing, but she should not have had to make it. https://t.co/tA3tclzSIg
— SassyMétisChick (@SassyMetisChick) December 6, 2023
You rock.
— Gene Valaitis (@genevalaitis) December 6, 2023
“No, I’m not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. This is what women of my age look like. So, if that is offensive to you – it’s unfortunate.”
-Leslie Horton https://t.co/bvmoP8PgrD
— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) December 6, 2023
To conclude …
A reminder to us men of all the stuff we never have to deal with. https://t.co/nywUxVO0Gd
— AukeHoekstra (@AukeHoekstra) December 6, 2023
And finally, this.
Leslie is ace. https://t.co/ZnbLnTiDxW pic.twitter.com/hCDT0mSseN
— Brittlestar (@brittlestar) December 6, 2023
Source @GlobalCalgary