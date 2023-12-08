News

Victoria Derbyshire brutally tearing apart the Tory deputy chair over Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy is one hell of a watch

John Plunkett. Updated December 8th, 2023

As you’ll already know by now Rishi Sunak has doubled down on his government’s Rwanda policy for immigrants trying to come to the UK, despite all the evidence that it will fail just like it has before, only more expensively.

In the aftermath of the PM’s fabulously tetchy press conference on Thursday, Conservative deputy chair Rachel Maclean – no, us neither – was wheeled out onto BBC2’s Newsnight to do her best to justify the unjustifiable.

And she ran into presenter Victoria Derbyshire at the very top of her game and it’s one of a watch.

Brutal.

Source @vicderbyshire