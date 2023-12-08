Victoria Derbyshire brutally tearing apart the Tory deputy chair over Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy is one hell of a watch

News

As you’ll already know by now Rishi Sunak has doubled down on his government’s Rwanda policy for immigrants trying to come to the UK, despite all the evidence that it will fail just like it has before, only more expensively.

In the aftermath of the PM’s fabulously tetchy press conference on Thursday, Conservative deputy chair Rachel Maclean – no, us neither – was wheeled out onto BBC2’s Newsnight to do her best to justify the unjustifiable.

And she ran into presenter Victoria Derbyshire at the very top of her game and it’s one of a watch.

️’where’s the evidence that suddenly, magically Rwanda is safe?’ ️’Rwanda has always been a safe country Deputy Chair of Conservative Party Rachel Maclean on the gov’s latest Rwanda legislation#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/QUKSly5KcH — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) December 8, 2023

Brutal.

Watch Victoria Derbyshire tear apart Rachel Maclean over the Rwanda plan.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/ObwGCUya4j — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 8, 2023

if this was a boxing match, the ref would have stopped it https://t.co/RTaPpRcC2I — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 8, 2023

First class work from Victoria Derbyshire… https://t.co/OhMSUaqKch — Alastair Thomson (@FinanceDirCFO) December 8, 2023

God Rosie Holt is good! https://t.co/73keHtuWsO — The Goginan (@troutman831) December 8, 2023

Completely & utterly deluded Tory Party’s key trick is their ability to lie to the Nation with complete conviction knowing many believe, over & over again, their lies They control the media, control the narrative & decide how many in the UK think Time for root & branch change https://t.co/E5ZAKc9AOA — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) December 8, 2023

Excellent interview. We don’t see enough of this type of scrutiny into this failed policy. #RwandaBill https://t.co/7NassW7rwV — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) December 8, 2023

Source @vicderbyshire