Grant Shapps and Lee Anderson told Gary Lineker to ‘stick to football’ and were owned into next season

As you might already know, Gary Lineker is one of many people to have put their names to a letter calling on Rishi Suank to drop his government’s determination to pursue his Rwanda policy.

Lineker is no stranger to sharing his opinions on Twitter and a very valuable contributor to any debate he is too.

Except not everyone is happy about it. People like Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis, for example, who suggested (incorrectly) that Lineker had broken BBC guidelines,

Yet another breach of the BBC’s impartiality rules by @GaryLineker. But, sadly, spineless Tim Davie will do nothing about it, having surrendered to Lineker previously. https://t.co/0qWkoRNOmk — Jonathan Gullis MP (@GullisJonathan) December 11, 2023

Here’s what the presenter had to say in response, and rather fabulous it was too.

Jonathan hasn’t read the new guidelines….or, should I say, had someone read them to him? https://t.co/bxxxbj5Twb — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

And Gullis wasn’t the only Tory MP taking aim at Lineker. Here’s defence secretary Grant Shapps sharing his thoughts, such as they are.

'I just think @GaryLineker should get on with commenting on football and stop meddling in these other areas' The Defence Secretary @grantshapps defends the government's Rwanda scheme after high-profile figures sign a letter calling for it to be scrapped https://t.co/qeRW2XL4MB pic.twitter.com/lAFMI1Z2sa — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) December 11, 2023

And Lineker’s response might even be better than his takedown of Gullis.

A tad rich coming from someone who can’t even stick to one name. 4 chaps Shapps. https://t.co/hjLL6VvZSh pic.twitter.com/d6dvkE1B7M — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

Shots fired, Mr Secretary of Defence!

But still it wasn’t over, the most usual of the usual suspects – Lee ’30p’ Anderson – joining in.

I said “For once in his life, Gary’s absolutely right – we do need a system that reflects the will of the British people. “What the people want is to stop the boats and to tell overpaid crisp salesmen to put a sock in it. “Alongside cracking down on illegal migration, we… pic.twitter.com/BVjrIy6aXe — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) December 11, 2023

And Lineker summarily dealt with him too.

I guess we’ll find out what the will of the British people is at the next general election. If you do end up out of work, I’ll put in a word for you with @walkers_crisps https://t.co/sxk3BPiNYG — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

Boom.

Here’s what James O’Brien had to say about the whole thing …

The opprobrium heaped on @garylineker for expressing thoughtful & sincere opinions is an amazing illustration of how terrified right-wing media are of the 'free speech' they claim to value. It's one of the things that struck me hardest when writing 'How They Broke Britain'. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 11, 2023

Oh come on, James, they’re all advocates for free speech….. Well, until they disagree with you, of course. https://t.co/4O74u9U0e3 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

And there was also this, from Lineker’s old nemesis.

I’m appalled, once again, that @GaryLineker not only has opinions but actually expresses them. Where the hell does he think he’s living – a democratic country? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2023

And finally, just in case Shapps or Anderson or Gullis or anyone else was wondering, this!

Happy to help. Rasheed and Gokhan. https://t.co/qXVsqXUi3C — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 11, 2023

