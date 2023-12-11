Entertainment

This old Dinnerladies clip has been going wildly viral and it’s 18 seconds to make your day so much better

John Plunkett. Updated December 11th, 2023

The fabulous sitcom Dinnerladies by the late, great Victoria Wood has been going wildly viral on Twitter and it’s just the escape we needed from everything else going on right now.

It was shared by writer and biographer @JamesAHogg2 – something of a past master at sharing golden nuggets of entertainment past – and this one’s a proper cracker.

Golden!

We’re with this person.

And if that’s put you in the mood for a full episode, it’s back on BBC4 at 8pm on 20 December.

