Entertainment

This was an absolutely brilliant spot on University Challenge and we can’t stop watching

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2023

This is definitely the funniest thing we’ve ever seen on University Challenge and it might be the best thing we’ve watched on any quiz show, ever.

It’s an absolutely brilliant spot by @BenMarshUK, a very particular combination of the name of the university and the name of the contestant, which ended up with the show’s announcer, Roger Tilling, sounding like this.

And it got even better when the great man himself responded.

15 bonus points all round.

Source @BenMarshUK