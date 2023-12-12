This was an absolutely brilliant spot on University Challenge and we can’t stop watching

Entertainment

This is definitely the funniest thing we’ve ever seen on University Challenge and it might be the best thing we’ve watched on any quiz show, ever.

It’s an absolutely brilliant spot by @BenMarshUK, a very particular combination of the name of the university and the name of the contestant, which ended up with the show’s announcer, Roger Tilling, sounding like this.

I though the #UniversityChallenge announcer was clucking like a chicken! DEAD ☠️ pic.twitter.com/crMiBG8Cme — Ben Marsh (@BenMarshUK) December 11, 2023

And it got even better when the great man himself responded.

I'm not so sure!!

I sound a bit like a hen shouting "Birkbeck McMillan" at speed!! #UniversityChallenge https://t.co/qYZ6xeMrBY — Roger Tilling (@rogertilling) December 11, 2023

15 bonus points all round.

Thought it was just me … had me in hysterics — Deborah Rogers (@dlr21) December 11, 2023

Oh my god it's incredible I've never laughed so much at University Challenge pic.twitter.com/rZvb3NQYNh — Ben Marsh (@BenMarshUK) December 11, 2023

Kudos to @rogertilling for being brilliant about this.https://t.co/Po3cUM3ZKT — Ben Marsh (@BenMarshUK) December 11, 2023

Source @BenMarshUK