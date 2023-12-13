James Cleverly’s nonsensical answer why Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy will now work is even more jaw-dropping written down

News

The government’s Rwanda bill passed its first Parliamentary vote on Tuesday night but it remains to be seen just how it will make Rishi Sunak’s cherished policy actually become legal in the eye of the courts.

Good Morning Britain presenter Ed Balls was keen to find out and who better to ask than foreign – sorry – Home Secretary James Cleverly who would surely have all the answers.

It’s quite the listen.

'If there was a coup a day after it became law would Rwanda still be a safe country?'

The walking, talking misnomer that is Cleverly obfuscates and talks utter rubbish pic.twitter.com/vuVU9NEWy1 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) December 13, 2023

And it’s even more extraordinary written down (we’ve transcribed it so you don’t have to).

Ed Balls: ‘If there was a coup in Rwanda two days after it became law, what would happen?’ James Cleverly: ‘If the bill, sorry, if the treaty that we signed with Rwanda, in the same way that if there are treaties signed with other countries, if the treaty on which the bill, er, so the bill supports the treaty, the treaty addresses the reasons that the Supreme Court, er, said that they felt Rwanda at this point er, in time, and they were talking about details from 18 months ago. ‘The treaty addresses the specific points of the Supreme Court, the bill refers to the treaty, if the treaty is being upheld then for the purposes of asylum processing Rwanda is treated as safe. In the same way …’

It was at this point that Balls simply couldn’t take anymore, and thank goodness for that. Cleverly moaned that he’d been interrupted but, let’s face it, he was given a good crack at it.

I have never heard such an absolute pile of complete gibberish, ever. What the fuck is he talking about https://t.co/pyeHFhiIYB — Ryder eco-mob (@Ryder56004614) December 13, 2023

When the man in charge of the policy is so incoherent in explaining what it is, you are entitled to conclude it is not a coherent policy. And @edballs DID let him answer and then rightly pointed out the answer made no sense. https://t.co/SeFaqpbfhq — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 13, 2023

James Cleverly is a moron. To be more precise, he is a moron, but he thinks we are bigger morons. https://t.co/GdN993TBcc — Kenny Arnold (@kennyarnold1997) December 13, 2023

Unfortunately we are all allowing this cruel nonsense to dominate the media & 'debates'. We are all dancing to the Tory tune. They are winning the battle of keeping "illegals" (that word is all they hear) at the forefront of minds of the (mostly disengaged on the details) public https://t.co/6ggnBngtxt — Michael M. / (@vivamjm) December 13, 2023

It’s frightening enough that idiots like this get elected tae parliament then they’re given roles in government. https://t.co/bqzHhc2uRK — Paul Murray (@RealPaulMurray) December 13, 2023

Absolute balls.

Source @g_gosden @GMB