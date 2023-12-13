News

This supercut of Rishi Sunak not recalling anything at the Covid inquiry is a damning, infuriating watch

John Plunkett. Updated December 13th, 2023

As you’ll already know it was Rishi Sunak’s turn to give evidence to the Covid inquiry about his role as Chancellor in the government’s so-called efforts to tackle the pandemic.

And you might already know that there were a number of occasions in which Sunak simply couldn’t remember the issues or moments or emails he was being asked about.

What you might not know is just how many times Sunak couldn’t recall. Helpfully, this video has put them all in one place and it’s a damning, infuriating watch.

Well, he can’t be expected to remember everything, right? Not sure we’ll forget this in a hurry, though.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Source @esophonick