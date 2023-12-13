This supercut of Rishi Sunak not recalling anything at the Covid inquiry is a damning, infuriating watch

News

As you’ll already know it was Rishi Sunak’s turn to give evidence to the Covid inquiry about his role as Chancellor in the government’s so-called efforts to tackle the pandemic.

And you might already know that there were a number of occasions in which Sunak simply couldn’t remember the issues or moments or emails he was being asked about.

What you might not know is just how many times Sunak couldn’t recall. Helpfully, this video has put them all in one place and it’s a damning, infuriating watch.

This will haunt Sunak. Bravo to whoever put this together.pic.twitter.com/m3z7o7sS6E — Nick Jones (@resophonick) December 13, 2023

Well, he can’t be expected to remember everything, right? Not sure we’ll forget this in a hurry, though.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Rishi Sunak can't remember much about the biggest crisis to hit this country in a lifetime Unfit for office? https://t.co/2M5lBokNc0 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 13, 2023

It won’t haunt him. He’ll be overjoyed about his performance- just as he was coached. A consummate liar. — Dr Random (@GuardianRandom) December 13, 2023

In most professions, and life in general, this kind of consistent inability to recall events would mark you down as untrustworthy, unreliable and unfit for office. Sunak’s relationship with honesty and truth is no better than Johnson’s. What a sad state of affairs. https://t.co/Ex8a2yfsHo — Andy Wheatley (@Andy_Wheatley) December 13, 2023

At least he’s admitted to his amnesia — SusanWilson (@WilsonSusa73755) December 12, 2023

Appalling memory is no obstacle to becoming very, very rich, it would seem. https://t.co/ApWyarBJWK — northernsky67 (@northernsky67) December 13, 2023

I think he needs an urgent referral to a memory clinic. Sad to see such memory loss in one so young. Perhaps it's cognitive dysfunction due to SARS 2. How ironic that would be. Shame the NHS is fxxed so he won't get an appointment though with his money he can always go private. — Lady Totally Peed Off (@fedupofSuffolk) December 13, 2023

The British Prime Minister does not have a good memory. https://t.co/PAeKFDA2ca — Lady Angelique ☮️ (@Angieeclectic) December 13, 2023

I don't remember, I don't recall

I got no memory of anything at all

I don't remember, I don't recall

I got no memory of anything, anything at all — Baron Wasteland KBE © @[email protected] (@grumpyoldfella) December 12, 2023

Source @esophonick