Donald Trump is giving away pieces of his arrest suit with his Mug Shot Edition NFTs. Seriously – who’s writing this stuff?
You’re probably aware that Donald Trump has previously released collectible NFT ‘cards’, featuring astonishingly imaginative images of the former president.
Here’s a reminder. WE’RE SORRY!
In shocking news, the cards are still “only” $99, but this time there’s a bonus for serious collectors, as long as they have a spare $4,653 lying around.
Trump announcing that if you buy all 47 of his new ‘Mug Shot Edition’ digital cards for $4,653, you will get an autographed piece of the suit he wore when he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/zpuoYCF6dS
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 12, 2023
This man could be the next President of the United States – and he already is the former President of the United States. It’s the satirists we feel sorry for.
1.
Proceeds go toward buying off witnesses. https://t.co/hIEeWDyDAq
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 12, 2023
2.
Trump may not be broke yet, but he sure is broken. https://t.co/wqniaF2oPU
— The Gardener (@hmcadena) December 12, 2023
3.
We are in the stupidest fucking timeline.
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) December 12, 2023
4.
looking for a last minute holiday gift? Trump has you covered pic.twitter.com/CQb5CKt7V9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2023
5.
Brasseye was a documentary. https://t.co/qJkwBBphg0
— John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) December 13, 2023
6.
Perfect. Just in time for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/hyCqEIM9UI
— ❤️ᗰia (@mommamia1217) December 12, 2023
7.
If Trump’s supporters are willing to pay nearly $5k for digital mug shots of him, they deserve to be fleeced. https://t.co/fNEW3MYjAO
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 12, 2023
8.
https://t.co/wzuxxK0bch pic.twitter.com/MashjSmel6
— Jamie East (@jamieeast) December 13, 2023
9.
Wonder who’s buying the soiled crotch area of the suit. How pathetic can he get? https://t.co/JaDdqN19sa
— Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) December 13, 2023
10.
Geez, purchase 47 digital cards at the low low price of (checks notes) $99 *apiece* to get an actual physical card.
I hope nobody I know is spending actual money on this shit. https://t.co/PWJcExolUs
— Ryan Walker (Just Wants To Go Hiking) (@Ry_Too_D2) December 12, 2023
11.
Why do I get the feeling that this is an elaborate attempt to taint evidence to a crime we don't even know about yet? https://t.co/jvLR55k1gn
— Luke Russell-ish ($8 parody) (@LukeRussell1281) December 12, 2023
12.
The grift is endless. https://t.co/lQ9fQ2fTlY
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 12, 2023
There could be a better souvenir coming along.
I’m holding out for a piece of his sentencing suit.
— SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) December 12, 2023
READ MORE
Trump’s barely believable trading cards are so much better set to the Mr Benn theme
Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab