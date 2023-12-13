US

Donald Trump is giving away pieces of his arrest suit with his Mug Shot Edition NFTs. Seriously – who’s writing this stuff?

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 13th, 2023

You’re probably aware that Donald Trump has previously released collectible NFT ‘cards’, featuring astonishingly imaginative images of the former president.

Here’s a reminder. WE’RE SORRY!

In shocking news, the cards are still “only” $99, but this time there’s a bonus for serious collectors, as long as they have a spare $4,653 lying around.

This man could be the next President of the United States – and he already is the former President of the United States. It’s the satirists we feel sorry for.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

There could be a better souvenir coming along.

via GIPHY

READ MORE

Trump’s barely believable trading cards are so much better set to the Mr Benn theme

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab