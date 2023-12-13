Donald Trump is giving away pieces of his arrest suit with his Mug Shot Edition NFTs. Seriously – who’s writing this stuff?

Trump announcing that if you buy all 47 of his new ‘Mug Shot Edition’ digital cards for $4,653, you will get an autographed piece of the suit he wore when he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/zpuoYCF6dS

Proceeds go toward buying off witnesses. https://t.co/hIEeWDyDAq

Trump may not be broke yet, but he sure is broken. https://t.co/wqniaF2oPU

We are in the stupidest fucking timeline.

looking for a last minute holiday gift? Trump has you covered pic.twitter.com/CQb5CKt7V9

Perfect. Just in time for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/hyCqEIM9UI

If Trump’s supporters are willing to pay nearly $5k for digital mug shots of him, they deserve to be fleeced. https://t.co/fNEW3MYjAO

Wonder who’s buying the soiled crotch area of the suit. How pathetic can he get? https://t.co/JaDdqN19sa

Geez, purchase 47 digital cards at the low low price of (checks notes) $99 *apiece* to get an actual physical card.

I hope nobody I know is spending actual money on this shit. https://t.co/PWJcExolUs

— Ryan Walker (Just Wants To Go Hiking) (@Ry_Too_D2) December 12, 2023