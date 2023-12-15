This blistering, no holds barred gun reform ad is surely the most powerful thing you’ll see this week

Politics

This gun reform ad was released in the US on the 11th anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre where 26 people were killed, 20 of them children aged between six and seven years old.

And while we expected it to be powerful, it still took our breath away.

Today is the 11-year mark of Sandy Hook and still nothing has changed. We just released this video @DemocracyMoms with our partners called Thoughts & Prayers. We hope you follow us there and donate to the cause to help us get this on the air. #gunreform https://t.co/DY98A3nvEB pic.twitter.com/ftbg0Soj96 — Mothers4Democracy/MothersAgainstGregAbbott (@MomsAGAbbott) December 14, 2023

Extraordinary stuff, and absolutely terrible that it still has to be done today.

It prompted no end of reaction as you might imagine.

My God. Stop what you’re doing and watch this. pic.twitter.com/bNKiAK74GV — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 14, 2023

A group of mothers just ended Greg Abbott’s career. Everyone needs to see this.pic.twitter.com/tXAqwzpfna — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 14, 2023

Wow. This ad cuts clear to the bone. 11 years to the day after Sandy Hook. Everybody needs to see this.

pic.twitter.com/B3rcAusykp — Nick Knudsen (@NickKnudsenUS) December 14, 2023

Source @MomsAGAbbott