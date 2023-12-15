Politics

This blistering, no holds barred gun reform ad is surely the most powerful thing you’ll see this week

John Plunkett. Updated December 15th, 2023

This gun reform ad was released in the US on the 11th anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre where 26 people were killed, 20 of them children aged between six and seven years old.

And while we expected it to be powerful, it still took our breath away.

Extraordinary stuff, and absolutely terrible that it still has to be done today.

It prompted no end of reaction as you might imagine.

Source @MomsAGAbbott