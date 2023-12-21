The more we watch this Alan Titchmarsh interview the funnier this totally bang-on observation gets

Celebrity

Alan Titchmarsh – no, stick with us, please! – has been on Times Radio wanging on about how much he hates cancel culture.

And the good news is you don’t have to listen to him to enjoy this, you just have to watch.

First up, here is the non-thinking housewives’ favourite, in a clip that Times Radio posted on Twitter.

“I’m appalled by the very existence of cancel culture.” Alan Titchmarsh tells @MattChorley why he wants to “safeguard” free speech. Tune to https://t.co/xhUnEXLqj5 pic.twitter.com/uS7rVC6iEi — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 20, 2023

And here’s what @Andy_Parmo said about it, an absolutely bang-on observation that just gets funnier the more we watch it.

Why does Titchmarsh look like he’s hanging upside down like a bat in a church loft https://t.co/uwiBXmCf93 — AndyParmo (@Andy_Parmo) December 20, 2023

YES!

I can't see anything else now — for Vixen (@hail2thetealeaf) December 20, 2023

My work here is done. — AndyParmo (@Andy_Parmo) December 20, 2023

And to save you the trouble of turning your screen upside down …

We’re with this person.

Honestly this is a late contender for Best Tweet of 2023 for me. Nailed it. https://t.co/5OYeFKLFVj — Leo Watkins (@leowatkins) December 21, 2023

