Celebrity

The more we watch this Alan Titchmarsh interview the funnier this totally bang-on observation gets

John Plunkett. Updated December 21st, 2023

Alan Titchmarsh – no, stick with us, please! – has been on Times Radio wanging on about how much he hates cancel culture.

And the good news is you don’t have to listen to him to enjoy this, you just have to watch.

First up, here is the non-thinking housewives’ favourite, in a clip that Times Radio posted on Twitter.

And here’s what @Andy_Parmo said about it, an absolutely bang-on observation that just gets funnier the more we watch it.

YES!

And to save you the trouble of turning your screen upside down …

We’re with this person.

Follow @Andy_Parmo here!

Source @Andy_Parmo