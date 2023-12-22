Jamie Dornan’s revenge on his ‘rude’ friends was hilarious – and a little bit evil
Jamie Dornan is back on our screens in season two of the hit show The Tourist, set in Ireland this time, after his character manages to escape with his life from Australia. If you haven’t watched the first season – sorry about the spoiler.
As Jamie did the media rounds to chat about the show, he shared a funny anecdote with Kiss FM.
@kissfmuk Don’t mess with Jamie Dornan and his honorary Doctorate #kissfm #thetourist #jamiedornan #revenge ♬ original sound – KISS
We reckon he wins that round, but might have to watch his back for a while. His story got the thumbs up from TikTok users.
What an iconic and such an Irish way to get back at friends.
Katie
His wee laugh saying he told them it was smart casual.
The Nail House
Brilliant, I love this!!
Miranda
Imagine not thinking a QUEENS honorary Dr ceremony would be black tie.
Claire Gallagher
I frickin love Jamie Dornan. Always has the best stories.
Nora O’Sullivan
Irish grudge is real.
Stef
Get in!!! Totally on board!
JerseyChickPunk32
What have you done… “made you look foolish, thats what”.
CC
He’s so savage LMAO.
tash
Lucy Valencia summed it up.
Aspirational level of assholery.
Source Kiss FM Image Screengrab