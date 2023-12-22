Celebrity

Sweary Eamonn Holmes didn’t realise they were on air and it was the year’s (unintentionally) funniest 46 seconds of TV

John Plunkett. Updated December 22nd, 2023

We hesitate to recommend you watch GB News but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s a clip of Eamonn Holmes and his co-presenter Isabel Webster having a natter before the cameras started to roll. Except, unbeknown to them, the cameras had started to roll already.

The clip went wildly viral earlier this year and earns its place in our favourite posts of 2023 for reasons which are about to become obvious, surely the best 46 seconds of GB News you’ll watch.

And here are our just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

Source Twitter @imalexwatson