We’re only two days in but this ‘reply guy’ is already a hot contender for best response of the year

John Plunkett. Updated January 2nd, 2024

Over on Twitter (we’re still holding out on calling it ‘X’) @LMAsaysno had the prefect visual representation for men who post a serious reply to tweets that are quite clearly meant as a joke.

And while we’re only two days in, this ‘mansplaining’ response is already a hot contender for funniest response of the year.

And we’re still not sure if it was meant as a joke or to be taken 100% seriously. Maybe there’s a clue in this exchange that followed.

Happy new year, everyone!

Source @LMAsaysno @AudreyPorne