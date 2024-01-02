We’re only two days in but this ‘reply guy’ is already a hot contender for best response of the year
Over on Twitter (we’re still holding out on calling it ‘X’) @LMAsaysno had the prefect visual representation for men who post a serious reply to tweets that are quite clearly meant as a joke.
men on their way to post a serious reply to a tweet that was very clearly a joke
pic.twitter.com/o5J9XjV1z9
— Lucy (@LMAsaysno) January 1, 2024
And while we’re only two days in, this ‘mansplaining’ response is already a hot contender for funniest response of the year.
Funniest reply possible pic.twitter.com/ejviPzQFmr
— Audrey Porne (@AudreyPorne) January 2, 2024
And we’re still not sure if it was meant as a joke or to be taken 100% seriously. Maybe there’s a clue in this exchange that followed.
The profile pic
— Kaitāia Friar (@BasicBishopNZ) January 2, 2024
I didn't even notice that
— Audrey Porne (@AudreyPorne) January 2, 2024
— Angelo (@Sorbetorice) January 2, 2024
Happy new year, everyone!
Source @LMAsaysno @AudreyPorne