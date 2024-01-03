US

We hesitate to direct you towards anything on Fox News, but in this case we’ll make a (most worthwhile) exception.

It’s a segment in which a psychic was invited to share her political predictions for 2024 on Jesse Watters’ Primetime show – presumably, Mr Blobby was already booked – and here’s what she foresaw for Trump.

this is the best thing that's ever aired on the fox news channel pic.twitter.com/pkozxjdDvq — helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) January 3, 2024

Ooof. And if you’d like to see more of where that came from …

A psychic tells Primetime her 2024 tarot card reading predictions. She sees loss in Trump's future, lots of cash in Biden's future, a baby in my future and a lot of happiness for America. pic.twitter.com/CRlC0uyHe4 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 3, 2024

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Sadly, by having a fortune teller on his “news” show, Watters just increased the seriousness of his show by 150%. — The Call-in Guy (@TheCALLinGuy) January 3, 2024

I am obsessed with every single aspect of this. why is she pulling tarot on fox news. why is she british. why did they still decide to air this. this is so nancy reagan coded my god https://t.co/CfPtl1tkK2 — sleepiest girl in the whole wide world (@v_dcknz) January 3, 2024

It’s as if Angela Lansbury’s portrayals of Madame Arcati and Salome Otterbourne combined on a bus-and-truck tour of Sunset Boulevard. https://t.co/nFql3PlULw — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) January 3, 2024

More importantly, anyone who does not agree Fox News is for entertainment purposes definitely should see the light now. — Julie Barnes (@JulieBarnes_614) January 3, 2024

They finally have someone credible on — Jsticia (@JSticia) January 3, 2024

To conclude …

Source @cynicalzoomer