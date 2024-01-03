Laurence Fox is considering another round of public humiliation in the London Mayoral election

Politics

Despite being backed to the tune of £5 million by Vote Leave donor and multi-millionaire Jeremy Hosking, Laurence Fox bagged just 1.9% of the votes in the 2021 London Mayoral election.

Laurence Fox – endorsed by Farage and Reform Party gets just 1.9% of the vote despite all that buzz and press. pic.twitter.com/GgM9DdTgne — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 8, 2021

Surprisingly, the leader of the Reclaim Party seems to be willing to risk another public humiliation – if this post is to be taken seriously.

It could turn out to be the most entertaining thing the former actor has done in his career. The internet responded accordingly.

1.

2.

This is worrying news because I genuinely didn't know he was capable of "serious thought" pic.twitter.com/0iv1Pkkhxc — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) January 2, 2024

3.

I am giving serious thought to marrying Halle Berry. I’m not going to stand by and watch the woman I watch in films and love not be married me. Watch this space. https://t.co/4YAJ7rHpuG — BeckSaxon (@becksaxon) January 2, 2024

4.

There always has to be someone who comes last. I think it's nice of Laurence Fox to volunteer and take the shame from someone else. pic.twitter.com/2Xj87JGudK — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 2, 2024

5.

6.

Failed actor, failed musician, failed husband & father, and failed at running for Mayor of London in 2021. His views are divisive and contribute to polarizing discussions rather than fostering understanding. Credit where credit is due. He's a glutton for further humiliation pic.twitter.com/u6JQ2Msf15 — ℓουℓου ❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) January 2, 2024

7.

Watch out London, he might get beaten by a *different* YouTuber this time https://t.co/5qy7LIAaku — Freddy Quinne (@FreddyQuinne) January 2, 2024

8.

9.

Please do Laurence we all want to see you lose your deposit again — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) January 2, 2024

10.

Judging by past performance, Laurence Fox’s second roll at the dice is likely to be ten grand less plus campaign costs he could otherwise spend on his kids pic.twitter.com/2mJPYiP57x — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) January 2, 2024

11.

Hey Looza. Weren't you the guy advocating for masked morons smashing the place up and wasting large amounts of tax payer's money?

You were LITERALLY helping destroy London! https://t.co/5kfJr6oM4J — Irritated llama (@Irritatedllama) January 2, 2024

12.

Is Lozza going for the record of the most failed election defeats? pic.twitter.com/p4yuxZRisa — Rainie Bell (@rainie1410) January 2, 2024

13.

I don’t think you could even manage standing in a puddle. https://t.co/ykmnDJK2iW — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) January 2, 2024

14.

I swear he has some kind of public humiliation fetish https://t.co/xC8e4uw4Zz — Harry (@HighPlainOutlaw) January 2, 2024

Perhaps we shouldn’t write him off. After all, he’s already achieved the impossible.

Lozza fox ‘making Susan Hall look electable ’ — Fi (@rahhead01) January 2, 2024

Image Screengrab