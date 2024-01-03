Politics

Laurence Fox is considering another round of public humiliation in the London Mayoral election

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 3rd, 2024

Despite being backed to the tune of £5 million by Vote Leave donor and multi-millionaire Jeremy Hosking, Laurence Fox bagged just 1.9% of the votes in the 2021 London Mayoral election.

Surprisingly, the leader of the Reclaim Party seems to be willing to risk another public humiliation – if this post is to be taken seriously.

I am giving very serious thought to running for @MayorofLondon again. I’m not going to stand by and watch the city I live in and love be destroyed before our eyes. It is always my wish to collaborate with the other small parties, but they have refused. Watch this space.

It could turn out to be the most entertaining thing the former actor has done in his career. The internet responded accordingly.

Perhaps we shouldn’t write him off. After all, he’s already achieved the impossible.

