Videos

This ‘silly reaction video’ has just gone wildly viral again and it’s a one minute treat to make your day better

John Plunkett. Updated January 3rd, 2024

It’s three years now since actor and comedian Alison Burke – @TiredActor – first sent this ‘silly reaction video’ viral on Twitter and it’s just gone into orbit again.

And even if you’ve already seen it you’ll probably want to watch it again. And if you haven’t then you’re in for an absolute treat.

Deserves all the awards!

Follow @TiredActor here!

And also this!

Source @TiredActor