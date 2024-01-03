This ‘silly reaction video’ has just gone wildly viral again and it’s a one minute treat to make your day better

Videos

It’s three years now since actor and comedian Alison Burke – @TiredActor – first sent this ‘silly reaction video’ viral on Twitter and it’s just gone into orbit again.

And even if you’ve already seen it you’ll probably want to watch it again. And if you haven’t then you’re in for an absolute treat.

Happy 3 year anniversary to this silly reaction video I made thinking no one would ever see it pic.twitter.com/wWB2FjrIcp — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) January 1, 2024

this is glorious. Tragedy in under a minute. Thanks for making it! — go Laura() (@LauraFlowD) January 1, 2024

I've never seen a smile fade so quick LMAO — ミノー (@MinnowCandy) January 1, 2024

Hall of Fame clip, tbh. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) January 1, 2024

Seen this 100x. Still hilarious — Joel Thoms (@joelnet) January 1, 2024

This is still genuinely one of the funniest bits of acting that I've ever seen. It might have been one silly video… but it was also a stroke of genius, perfectly executed. — Dvorstone (@dvorstone) January 2, 2024

Follow @TiredActor here!

Thank you all for your lovely comments. I mentioned before, this isn’t the main theme of my content, but I wanted to celebrate the anniversary by reposting 🙂 I love reading the stories of how it’s referenced in your lives

Pls consider following for more comedy/acting stuff! https://t.co/os6pIvGY05 — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) January 2, 2024

And of course, my final form pic.twitter.com/YS6UIHJsPg — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) January 1, 2024

And also this!

Oh and happy 3 year anniversary to the lesser known resolution video pic.twitter.com/zgwzaEEFFG — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) January 2, 2024

