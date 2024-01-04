Entertainment

This accidental innuendo on Look North was peak Peter Levy – and that’s always a win

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 4th, 2024

A combination of lack of money for councils and extremes of temperature have left a lot of roads looking like a crocheted blanket. Look North legend Peter Levy addressed the matter, and – not for the first time – realised the innuendo as he was speaking.

Watch what happened.

Ooh Matron Kenneth Williams Carry On Camping GIFfrom Ooh Matron Kenneth Williams Carry On Camping GIFs

TV critic Scott Bryan spotted Peter being peak Peter.

Stop that sniggering at the back. Oh, okay – don’t!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Sadly, we didn’t get to see weatherman Paul Hudson‘s reaction.

There is, of course, a serious point.

Source looknorthbbc Image Screengrab