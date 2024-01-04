This accidental innuendo on Look North was peak Peter Levy – and that’s always a win
A combination of lack of money for councils and extremes of temperature have left a lot of roads looking like a crocheted blanket. Look North legend Peter Levy addressed the matter, and – not for the first time – realised the innuendo as he was speaking.
Watch what happened.
A call from @peter_levy to see your worst potholes… we think. pic.twitter.com/3iOr5YyHNJ
— BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) January 4, 2024
TV critic Scott Bryan spotted Peter being peak Peter.
Look North has started a new feature called “how big is your hole?” pic.twitter.com/ngoNDDRBaB
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 4, 2024
Stop that sniggering at the back. Oh, okay – don’t!
1.
The person monitoring that inbox is about to get some unexpected mail I imagine
— Peter (@PeterLH90) January 4, 2024
2.
Only in Yorkshire Legendary campaign @peter_levy
— Amit Champaneri (@AmitChampaneri1) January 4, 2024
3.
Carry On Look North… https://t.co/UMpFpCBd37
— Michael (@MichaelCurates) January 4, 2024
4.
All of yer mas rushing to call in https://t.co/I8WnRFNxMn
— CaptainFlack (@RichG3230) January 4, 2024
5.
Tell you what, he did v well not to lose it there
— Stefan Roberts (@stefanroberts) January 4, 2024
6.
God bless the home county ❤️ https://t.co/WqWt7jpdfu
— Jake Common (@JakeCommon) January 4, 2024
7.
I love Look North https://t.co/sF2WedeubP
— Julia Atherley (@julia_atherley) January 4, 2024
8.
occasionally I’m proud of Lincolnshire https://t.co/4If0vhWuRh
— Daniel (@The_DanielEvans) January 4, 2024
9.
Asking for a friend… https://t.co/NiT8IT0Ypb
— Everything Everywhere All At Watts (@wattsoccuring) January 4, 2024
10.
How big is *your* hole https://t.co/8BnfG9VYqW
— Nathan (נתן) ⬱ ✡︎ ⚣ (@NathanL0lz) January 4, 2024
11.
— Leicester Boy (@LCFC_Nige) January 4, 2024
Sadly, we didn’t get to see weatherman Paul Hudson‘s reaction.
Our @peter_levy was given bit too much information there from @hudsonweather. pic.twitter.com/yGeoxMdcDb
— BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) November 2, 2023
There is, of course, a serious point.
This is all a bit 'Ooh Matron', but the danger from un-repaired potholes is very real to bikers, cyclists & pedestrians.
In the last 18m I've dealt with spinal fractures, skull fractures, numerous shoulder fractures and the loss of an eye because of potholes.
It's no laugh then.
— Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) January 4, 2024
BBC Look North’s accidental innuendo about a very old vacuum cleaner was delightfully silly
