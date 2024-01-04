This accidental innuendo on Look North was peak Peter Levy – and that’s always a win

Entertainment

A combination of lack of money for councils and extremes of temperature have left a lot of roads looking like a crocheted blanket. Look North legend Peter Levy addressed the matter, and – not for the first time – realised the innuendo as he was speaking.

Watch what happened.

A call from @peter_levy to see your worst potholes… we think. pic.twitter.com/3iOr5YyHNJ — BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) January 4, 2024

TV critic Scott Bryan spotted Peter being peak Peter.

Look North has started a new feature called “how big is your hole?” pic.twitter.com/ngoNDDRBaB — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 4, 2024

Stop that sniggering at the back. Oh, okay – don’t!

1.

The person monitoring that inbox is about to get some unexpected mail I imagine — Peter (@PeterLH90) January 4, 2024

2.

Only in Yorkshire Legendary campaign @peter_levy — Amit Champaneri (@AmitChampaneri1) January 4, 2024

3.

4.

All of yer mas rushing to call in https://t.co/I8WnRFNxMn — CaptainFlack (@RichG3230) January 4, 2024

5.

Tell you what, he did v well not to lose it there — Stefan Roberts (@stefanroberts) January 4, 2024

6.

God bless the home county ❤️ https://t.co/WqWt7jpdfu — Jake Common (@JakeCommon) January 4, 2024

7.

I love Look North https://t.co/sF2WedeubP — Julia Atherley (@julia_atherley) January 4, 2024

8.

occasionally I’m proud of Lincolnshire https://t.co/4If0vhWuRh — Daniel (@The_DanielEvans) January 4, 2024

9.

Asking for a friend… https://t.co/NiT8IT0Ypb — Everything Everywhere All At Watts (@wattsoccuring) January 4, 2024

10.

How big is *your* hole https://t.co/8BnfG9VYqW — Nathan (נתן) ⬱ ✡︎ ⚣ (@NathanL0lz) January 4, 2024

11.

Sadly, we didn’t get to see weatherman Paul Hudson‘s reaction.

Our @peter_levy was given bit too much information there from @hudsonweather. pic.twitter.com/yGeoxMdcDb — BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire (@looknorthBBC) November 2, 2023

There is, of course, a serious point.

This is all a bit 'Ooh Matron', but the danger from un-repaired potholes is very real to bikers, cyclists & pedestrians.

In the last 18m I've dealt with spinal fractures, skull fractures, numerous shoulder fractures and the loss of an eye because of potholes. It's no laugh then. — Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) January 4, 2024

READ MORE

BBC Look North’s accidental innuendo about a very old vacuum cleaner was delightfully silly

Source looknorthbbc Image Screengrab