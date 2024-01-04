There were lots of memorable moments at the darts but none funnier than this magnificent spot
We can’t remember the last time so many people have been talking about the darts after 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler made it all the way to the final of the world championships.
Except it was another Luke – Luke Humphries – who ended up walking away with the title, a climax to an amazing story all his own.
And it surely didn’t get any more amazing than this magnificent spot at the climax to Wednesday night’s epic duel, shared by @DUCKmagstoke over on Twitter.
Cannot believe his missus has four arms pic.twitter.com/RS89Hq6zkb
— DUCK (@DUCKmagstoke) January 3, 2024
Talk about a double top.
