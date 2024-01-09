US

A partygoer has gone viral after getting stuck in a giant vase – and it’s an emotional rollercoaster

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 9th, 2024

A man has gone wildly viral after getting stuck in a vase – an enormous vase, but nevertheless …a vase! A thread by @CasualThursday followed the story as it developed.

Architecture graduate Connor Padgett got into the vase at a party in Mountain Brook, Alabama – as you do – then swiftly discovered it was a very different matter getting out again.

Big vases, it turns out, are not cheap.

Perhaps the owner will offset the price of a pair of trousers.

We weren’t surprised to learn that Connor needed a stiff drink after his ordeal.

The thread wasn’t the only way people learnt of the failed stunt. There was also video evidence …and it’s every bit as dramatic as you’d expect.

Contact was established with Connor and his surprisingly unscathed trousers.

It seems he couldn’t quite believe he’d gone viral.

The internet was gripped. Here are some reactions that really captured the mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

A final word of advice from Casual Thursday.

READ MORE

Woman trapped in window retrieving poo – epic bad date goes viral

Source CasualThursday, The Wapplehouse Image Screengrab, Screengrab