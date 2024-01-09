A partygoer has gone viral after getting stuck in a giant vase – and it’s an emotional rollercoaster

US

A man has gone wildly viral after getting stuck in a vase – an enormous vase, but nevertheless …a vase! A thread by @CasualThursday followed the story as it developed.

We have a man stuck in a decorative urn at this Mountain Brook house party. I repeat, we have a drunk man stuck in a large decorative urn at this Mountain Brook house party. Details as they develop. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

Architecture graduate Connor Padgett got into the vase at a party in Mountain Brook, Alabama – as you do – then swiftly discovered it was a very different matter getting out again.

He was laughing at first but now he’s starting to get upset. The women are trying to comfort him. There is talk of attempting to break the urn. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

The host has dispatched a friend to retrieve his sledge hammer. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

My view is obscured by the gathering crowd but I can hear the tinkering of a hammer and makeshift screwdriver chisel, mixed with the frustrated, panicked grunts of the captive. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

There’s a cracking sound and the crowd cheers. He is free! The urn has been shattered and our hero emerges unscathed. Our long national nightmare is over. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

Big vases, it turns out, are not cheap.

People are now discussing the cost of the shattered urn. I’m hearing prices ranging from $500 to as high as $3000 US American dollars. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

Perhaps the owner will offset the price of a pair of trousers.

Urn guy is up and moving around, but now without his pants, which were apparently lost or damaged in the incident. (Everyone seems fine with this) He wants a cigarette. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

We weren’t surprised to learn that Connor needed a stiff drink after his ordeal.

He wanted a double makers on the rocks. I gave it to him and now he’s drinking alone and having a cigarette, still pantsless in the corner of the yard. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

The thread wasn’t the only way people learnt of the failed stunt. There was also video evidence …and it’s every bit as dramatic as you’d expect.

oh my god this is the whitest shit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ncTDlZr8Jb — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) January 7, 2024

This video has everything: -an angry white boy named Connor

-Southern accent

-concerned white women that aren’t helping

-white wine

-some stupid shit only a drunk white guy would do

-playing old school hip hop

-an ugly vase

-a woman wearing a fur

-navy blazer with jeans — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) January 7, 2024

AN ANONYMOUS SOURCE SENT ME MORE VIDEO OF CONNOR STUCK IN THE URN AND GETTING CHISELED OUT I REPEAT: MORE OF CONNOR STUCK IN THE URN https://t.co/ZFZHOveebm pic.twitter.com/qfYaZRpMEJ — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) January 8, 2024

Contact was established with Connor and his surprisingly unscathed trousers.

WE ARE IN CONTACT WITH THE LEGEND HIMSELF @conniep_ AND HE WILL BE JOINING US FOR AN EMERGENCY TAPING OF @jortscenterpod HIS PANTS SURVIVED. I REPEAT, HIS PANTS SURVIVED https://t.co/NWhLp7tB1C pic.twitter.com/eoFaPY9VAU — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) January 8, 2024

It seems he couldn’t quite believe he’d gone viral.

what in actual fuck is happening right now — Connor Padgett (@conniep_) January 8, 2024

The internet was gripped. Here are some reactions that really captured the mood.

1.

2.

No seriously, dating men looks like a great time. https://t.co/N5qiZFAJm1 — Book Jockey (@AngelaLovesNY) January 8, 2024

3.

They're making a live-action Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy movie?!?!? https://t.co/Ne7emtawUy pic.twitter.com/GvdEuL8Fyu — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) January 8, 2024

4.

thought this would have gone without saying but: do not try it at home https://t.co/KOjUN15b5A — Bennett (@bfod) January 8, 2024

5.

I love the fact that is how many across the globe were introduced to Mountain Brook, Alabama. “All those men are wearing sport coats with jeans.” That’s just the tip of the iceberg, Sven. https://t.co/mJCHhXCed7 — Landon Howell (@landonhowell) January 8, 2024

6.

Not everyone deserves to go viral, but this guy urned it. https://t.co/qjjNmo0YWm — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) January 8, 2024

7.

This is amazing, like if HBO did Thomas Browne. Badly. URN BRO. https://t.co/ksgR5C6Fsp — Olivia Smith (@OliveFSmith) January 8, 2024

8.

He should have to live his life in there like a hermit crab https://t.co/1x1atmW0yI — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) January 8, 2024

9.

10.

And this is why I can’t quit this app — Fanny j ☮️ (@fannyj99) January 8, 2024

11.

Expensive loafers without socks, who would’ve guessed? Narrator: Everyone. Everyone guessed that. — Scottacular (@Scottcrates) January 8, 2024

12.

My mind woulda been blown if they break the urn only to find out he was half a man the whole time. https://t.co/uBZfyaiO2x — Fernest️ (@fernStogie) January 8, 2024

A final word of advice from Casual Thursday.

Looks like a friend is trying to usher him into an Uber. Happy New Year everyone. Stay safe out there. Remember, decorative urns always look bigger from the outside. — Casual Thursday (@CasualThursday) January 1, 2024

